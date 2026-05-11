10 Hidden Gem YouTube Films That You Should Watch Before The End Of May

The Nigerian YouTube film space offers a wide range of films you can watch. In this article, we list our 10 hidden-gem YouTube films that you have to watch before the end of May. These films will captivate you and have you wanting more.

Tides of Destiny

This film follows the life of a young woman whose life is deeply changed after a major accident leaves her unable to walk. Determined not to give up, she begins to fight for her dreams. Some of the cast members are Sandra Okunzuwa and Frederick Leonard.

Hate To Love You

This film follows a couple struggling to stay together amid chaos. It speaks of redemption and healing. The cast members are Blossom Chukwujekwu, Sonia Uche, and Bryan Okwara.

To Be A Friend

When a young woman forms a close friendship with a man who comforts her during a difficult time, their bond soon faces emotional turmoil and unspoken truths.

The cast members for the film are Bimbo Ademoye, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, and Kunle Remi.

The Third Party

A CEO with a meticulously planned life lives in peace until he comes in contact with a spirited writer who disrupts his life and has him rethinking everything he’s ever wanted. The film stars Stephanie Zibili, Moet Abebe, Niyi Aluko, Diva Gold, and Chike Daniels.

Then I Found You

The well-curated world of an actress comes crumbling down when a scandal threatens everything she has built up. While trying to pick herself up from the chaos surrounding her, she meets a young pastor whose unconventional ministry challenges her notions of grace and forgiveness.

Some of the cast members are Ideba Edu Ele, Ifeanyi Ogbugo, Nnamdi Iheoma, Raji Chantel Chidera, and Ruth Chinenye Okonta.

A Place To Heal

A woman trapped in a toxic marriage seeks healing with a therapist who is also facing personal issues. The film explores themes of betrayal and forgiveness. It stars Maurice Sam and Osas Ighodaro, amongst others.

Enchanted

When a mother and daughter fall in love with the same man, chaos unfolds. As the two navigate their feelings, a chasm grows between them. The cast members are Maurice Sam, Thelma Nwosu, and Oby Titus.

Something More

Two best friends, secretly in love, navigate their feelings amid encouragement from their families. Some of the cast members are Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bolaji Ogunmola, Blessing Onukwe, Charles Born, and Michael Ejoor.

Billionaire Sons

This modern-day retelling of the prodigal son tells a tale of two brothers given equal opportunities, with one who chooses to squander his wealth and another who chooses better. The film gives a masterful portrayal of second chances. The cast members are Michael Dappa, Eddie Watson, and Lilian Afegbai.

Liquid Cash

Caught in the shady underbelly of law enforcement, an award-winning officer grapples with a haunted past and a chaotic present. Some of the cast members are Owasi Blay, Lilian Esoro, Anton Jetfa, Prisma James, Frances Nwabunike, and Kelechi Udegbe.