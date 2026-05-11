theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Hidden Gem YouTube Films
May 11, 2026

10 Hidden Gem YouTube Films That You Should Watch Before The End Of May

by
YNaija’s Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 AMVCA
YNaija’s Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 AMVCA
Inside The Heineken House Experience Finale – The Biggest Moments Of The Night
Inside The Heineken House Experience Finale – The Biggest Moments Of The Night

The Nigerian YouTube film space offers a wide range of films you can watch. In this article, we list our 10 hidden-gem YouTube films that you have to watch before the end of May. These films will captivate you and have you wanting more.

  1. Tides of Destiny 

This film follows the life of a young woman whose life is deeply changed after a major accident leaves her unable to walk. Determined not to give up, she begins to fight for her dreams. Some of the cast members are Sandra Okunzuwa and Frederick Leonard.

  1. Hate To Love You 

This film follows a couple struggling to stay together amid chaos. It speaks of redemption and healing. The cast members are Blossom Chukwujekwu, Sonia Uche, and Bryan Okwara.

  1. To Be A Friend 

When a young woman forms a close friendship with a man who comforts her during a difficult time, their bond soon faces emotional turmoil and unspoken truths. 

The cast members for the film are Bimbo Ademoye, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, and Kunle Remi.

  1. The Third Party 

A CEO with a meticulously planned life lives in peace until he comes in contact with a spirited writer who disrupts his life and has him rethinking everything he’s ever wanted. The film stars Stephanie Zibili, Moet Abebe, Niyi Aluko, Diva Gold, and Chike Daniels.

  1. Then I Found You 

The well-curated world of an actress comes crumbling down when a scandal threatens everything she has built up. While trying to pick herself up from the chaos surrounding her, she meets a young pastor whose unconventional ministry challenges her notions of grace and forgiveness.

Some of the cast members are Ideba Edu Ele, Ifeanyi Ogbugo, Nnamdi Iheoma, Raji Chantel Chidera, and Ruth Chinenye Okonta.

  1. A Place To Heal 

A woman trapped in a toxic marriage seeks healing with a therapist who is also facing personal issues. The film explores themes of betrayal and forgiveness. It stars Maurice Sam and Osas Ighodaro, amongst others.

  1. Enchanted 

When a mother and daughter fall in love with the same man, chaos unfolds. As the two navigate their feelings, a chasm grows between them. The cast members are Maurice Sam, Thelma Nwosu, and Oby Titus.

  1. Something More

Two best friends, secretly in love, navigate their feelings amid encouragement from their families. Some of the cast members are Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bolaji Ogunmola, Blessing Onukwe, Charles Born, and Michael Ejoor.

  1. Billionaire Sons 

This modern-day retelling of the prodigal son tells a tale of two brothers given equal opportunities, with one who chooses to squander his wealth and another who chooses better. The film gives a masterful portrayal of second chances. The cast members are Michael Dappa, Eddie Watson, and Lilian Afegbai.

  1. Liquid Cash 

Caught in the shady underbelly of law enforcement, an award-winning officer grapples with a haunted past and a chaotic present. Some of the cast members are Owasi Blay, Lilian Esoro, Anton Jetfa, Prisma James, Frances Nwabunike, and Kelechi Udegbe.

The Film Blog
, , , , , ,
Ayomitide Adeyinka
View All Posts by Author
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board
YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today
Previous Post
You May Also Like
YNaija’s Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 AMVCA
YNaija’s Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 AMVCA
The AMVCA Red Carpet Is Where Nollywood Tells the World What It Thinks of Itself. This Year's Said Something Worth Examining.
The AMVCA Red Carpet Is Where Nollywood Tells the World What It Thinks of Itself. This Year’s Said Something Worth Examining.
weekend recap
Weekend Recap | Stories You May Have Missed This Weekend
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Hidden Gem YouTube Films
10 Hidden Gem YouTube Films That You Sho...
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board
YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today
YNaija’s Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 AMVCA
YNaija’s Best Dressed Celebrities At T...
Inside The Heineken House Experience Finale – The Biggest Moments Of The Night
Inside The Heineken House Experience Fin...
The AMVCA Red Carpet Is Where Nollywood Tells the World What It Thinks of Itself. This Year's Said Something Worth Examining.
The AMVCA Red Carpet Is Where Nollywood ...
weekend recap
Weekend Recap | Stories You May Have Mis...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1