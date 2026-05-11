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YNaija’s Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 AMVCA
May 11, 2026

YNaija’s Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 AMVCA

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The 2026 AMVCA happened over the weekend, and we saw several looks that had us at the edge of our seats for more. From big-name designers to designers who have only started coming up in recent years, there was an abundance of artistic expression on the red carpet. In this article, we list our top 10 looks at the 2026 AMVCA. 

  1. Osas Ighodaro 

Osas had two looks for the AMVCA, and with both looks, she put herself at the top of our best-dressed list. However our favorite look from her was a silver dress designed by Veekee James, which she looked stunning in. 

  1. Kiekie 

Kiekie stepped into the 2026 AMVCA ready to steal the show and move hearts. Dressed in a golden dress with a dramatic cape designed by Clasikqdiane, she was one of our best-dressed at the award ceremony.

  1. Akin Faminu 

Akin Faminu once again proved why he consistently ranks among the best-dressed male celebrities in Nigeria. He showed up at the AMVCA red carpet dressed looking regal in an intricately detailed suit designed by Deji and Kola.

  1. Chioma Ikokwu 

Reality star Chioma Ikokwu donned three different dresses for the AMVCA night, but her second look was by far our favorite. The dress designed by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn was a showstopping blue number that made her look like the star of the show.

  1. Nini Singh

The Big Brother Naija alumni took breaths away in a stunning blue dress designed by The Sevon Dejana Brand. The dress also featured feathers that made it appear more unique.

  1. Emeka Nwagbaraocha 

Nollywood actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha was a surprising addition to our list of best celebrities at the 2026 AMVCA. Not only did he look regal in his cultural day attire for the award ceremony, but his AMVCA red-carpet look, designed by Izu Udokwu, also brought a different feel to the red carpet.

  1. Lydia Lawrence-Nze 

Lydia Lawrence-Nze looked like a blooming flower at the 2026 AMVCA, so it was without doubt that she made it to our best-dressed list. Fitted in a dress designed by Maya and Stitches, she looked like a princess.

  1. Prince Nelson Nwerem 

Big Brother alumni Prince Nelson Nwerem has a record of being one of the best-dressed celebrities at any event, and it was no different at the 12th AMVCA. Wearing a suit designed by House of Vieve, the reality star was the star of the show.

  1. Uche Montana 

Uche Montana not only took away the Trailblazer Award at the 2026 AMVCA, but she also took our breath away. Dressed in a red dress designed by the talented Tubo Bereni, Uche looked exquisite.

  1. Ezike Uche Kelvin 

Dressed in a red suit, uniquely different from the black suits on the red carpet at the award show. Ezike made it to our best-dressed list for how well his suit was designed by Kadi Clo.

Fashion
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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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