Remembering Alexx Ekubo: 10 Films To Celebrate the Nollywood Actor’s Decades-Long History Of Standout Acting

Outstanding Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died at the age of 40, and to us, that is a great loss of one of the most talented actors in the industry. Alex Ekubo’s almost 23 years in the Nollywood industry had him featuring in hundreds of great films, from romantic films, to comedies, and even thrillers. He was one of the most beloved actors to put in a romantic or comedic film, a role he always played successfully, either as a lead or a supporting character.

In honor of his memory and his decades-long career as an actor, here are 10 films you can watch to remember him.

Lagos Cougars

“Lagos Cougars” is a 2013 drama and one that showcases Alexx’s talents as an actor from more than a decade ago. The film details the lives of three older women in their 40s, who date younger men for the thrill and fun of it, and soon find out they are not getting exactly what they bargained for.

Gbomo Gbomo Express

More than a decade old, this is one of our favorites of his older roles in the Nollywood industry. This romantic comedy thriller is set in the lives of incompetent kidnappers whose attempt to hold two wealthy people to ransom flops out of control.

Zero Hour

For us, this 2019 film is one of Alexx Ekubo’s best roles, as it showed off his range beyond romance roles. When the heir to a retail empire returns home after the death of his father to take over the family business, he is met with controversies that include money laundering and murder.

Hire A Woman

When a man who is planning a trip with his old friends from high school is convinced to hire his colleague to stand in as his partner for the trip after finding out his ex-girlfriend will also be in attendance. It was a box office success, the highest grossing Nigerian film in March 2019.

The Bling Lagos

Although the film came out 7 years ago, “Bling Lagosians” still stands as one of our favorite characters from Alexx Ekubo. The movie centers the lives of a debt ridden “wealthy family” who find themselves in a predicament when the family’s matriarch wants to hold a birthday celebration, despite their financial woes.

Omo Ghetto-The Saga

“Omo ghetto The Saga,”is a 2020 Nigerian comedic gangster film. The film depicts the story of twins who are reunited, and the drama that ensues because of their differences. One of Nollywood’s biggest box-office hits, where Alexx Ekubo delivered a standout supporting role.

Fate Of Alakada

Alexx Ekubo’s comedic timing was a perfect fit for this 2020 comedy film. A social media influencer who is faking her way through life by posing as an event planner, is tasked with the job of throwing an extravagant star-studded party.

The Blood Covenant

This 2022 thriller drama sees Alexx Ekubo playing one of the lead roles, and giving a standout performance. When three ambitious young men pursue their dreams in the harsh streets of Lagos, they find themselves enticed by rituals and blood money with no ties to right or wrong.

Áfàmefùnà

Áfàmefùnà is a 2023 movie that depicts the life of a man whose life is turned around, and his existence questioned after his close friend is found dead. The chaos unfolding from the death forces him to take a look at his own life.

Alexx Ekubo’s role in this film is one of his last roles and one of his best ones.

Rush Hour

This 2024 film displayed Alexx Ekubo’s comedic genius. When a young woman’s heart is torn between picking her musician boyfriend who is on the cuff of fame, and a man who understands her more than anyone, she finds that she has to make a decision.