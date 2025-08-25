Top 10 Nollywood Movies To Put On Your Watchlist

Nollywood has continued to churn out great movies over the years, some of which have broken box office records and some that have put Nigeria on the map, and others that were top Netflix movies, in this article, we list ten nollywood movies that you must see.

The Wedding Party

This romantic movie featuring love birds Adesua Etomi and Banky W is one of the most notable romantic movies to grace the Nigerian cinema, and it is a must watch.

It revolves around the disaster that follows a couple on their wedding day. Some of the cast members are Ireti Doyle, Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Richard Mofe Damijo and Beverly Naya.

It was a box office hit and it did over 400 million in cinemas.

King of Boys

This 2018 movie by Kemi Adetiba features a star studded cast and follows the story of a businesswoman and philanthropist whose lifestyle put her on the path to political success.

Some of the cast are Sola Sobowale, Osas Ighodaro, Adesua Etomi and Paul Sambo. The movie grossed over 200 million in cinemas.

Chief Daddy

After a billionaire dies a sudden death, his family and his many mistresses swarm into his home to get a piece of his wealth, left for them in his will.

This movie is a 2018 masterpiece and with a star studded cast, it was released in cinemas and made over 300 million naira.

Some of the cast members are Joke Silva, Funke Akindele, Folarin Falana, Ini Edo and Shafy Bello.

Omo Ghetto-The Saga

This depicts the story of twins who are reunited, and the drama that ensues because of their differences.

It features a star studded cast, some of them are Funke Akindele who played two roles and was also the director, Nancy Isime, Chioma Akpotha, Alex Ekubo and Deyemi Okonlawon.

It was a box office hit and it did over 600 million naira in cinemas.

Áfàmefùnà

This movie depicts the life of a man whose life is turned around and his existence is questioned after his friend is found dead.

It was released on Netflix and made a name as one of the top Netflix releases, keeping a place as number one for Netflix naija for 3 weeks, it is a must watch.

Some of the cast members are Stan Nze, Alex Ekubo, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

This movie is a biopic of the life of a female activist who led the rebellion against gender oppression and colonial rule and whose actions changed history.

This movie is a must watch and should be on your watchlist for nollywood movies. Some of the cast members are Jide Kosoko, Kehinde Banko, Dele Odule and Adunni Ade.

Lionheart

Adaeze takes it upon herself to take charge of her family’s sickness, after her father’s sudden illness keeps him incapacitated but the arrival of her eccentric uncle comes with chaos.

Led by Genevieve Nnaji’s immaculate acting, and a cast of Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu and Kanayo O. Kanayo, Lionheart got recognition internationally and was also Genevieve’s director debut.

It received awards and it is a must watch.

Òlòtūré

This 2019 crime drama tells the story of a young journalist who finds herself trapped in a world of crime after going undercover to investigate and expose the world of human trafficking.

It was released on Netflix and it ranked among the top 10 watched movies on Netflix at the time. It is a must watch.

Some of the cast members are Sharon Ooja, Ada Ameh, Beverly Osu and Segun Arinze.

Citation

Chaos ensues in a university when a bright student goes after the entire school when she reports a well known professor who tried to rape her.

This compelling 2020 movie is a masterpiece and it was directed by Kunle Afolayan.

It stars Temi Otedola in her acting debut, Gabriel Afolayan, Bukunmi Oluwashina and Jimmy Jean-Louis and it is a must watch.

The Presidency

This 2025 is a political drama that explores a world of power, patriotism and all sides of ambition.

Durodola Jaiyeola played by Mallum Arik leaves the comfort of his life abroad and returns to Nigeria to go through his mother’s already set political legacy. It was released in cinemas on February 21st, 2025. Gideon Okeke, Antar Laniyan and Prince Jide Kosoko are a few of the cast.