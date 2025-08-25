Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This weekend in Nigeria was filled with celebrity burials, movie announcements, and more news on the big brother Naija front, here’s what happened over the weekend.

Funke Akindele Announces New Movie Dropping In December

Blockbuster actress and producer Funke Akindele has announced the name of her new movie coming out this December called “Behind The Scenes.”

Funke Akindele has dominated the Nigerian box office scene for years with every movie she has dropped doing numbers, it is yet to be seen if this will also break a new record.

Priscilla Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy

The daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Tanzania Singer, Juma Jux. The birth of the baby was announced by Iyabo Ojo herself on Instagram, after her daughter gave birth to her first grandchild in Canada.

This news is coming just a month after Priscilla announced her pregnancy.

Odunlade Adekola Buries Father

Nollywood Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrated the burial of his father in Ekiti amidst his many industry friends and colleagues who made the trip to the state to celebrate and mourn with him.

Some of the Nollywood that were present at the burial are Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo, Mide Martin, Antar Laniyan, Afeez Owo and many others.

Veekee James Shuts Down Rumors Surrounding Her Marriage

In an interview with Nancy Isime, celebrity designer Veekee James gave clarity on all the rumors that surrounded her marriage as soon as it was announced.

Veekee James dismissed all claims of her having stolen her husband from an ex friend and explained how the allegations caused her to go through depression.

Gigi Jasmine and Victory, 10/10 Big Brother Naija Housemates Evicted

The Big Brother 10/10 edition has evicted its fifth and sixth housemate of the season.

Gigi Jasmine and Victory were sent home on Sunday night during the live eviction show after they got the lowest votes. There are now 22 housemates in the big brother house.