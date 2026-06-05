YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

FCT Police Enforce Tinted Glass Ban, Seize Over 30 Vehicles

Lamine Yamal Wins LaLiga Player of the Season Award

Merlin and Ted Lasso Star Anthony Head Dies at 72

Tonto Dikeh Warns Against Seeking Public Validation

Niniola Apata Reveals Her Late Husband Discouraged Her From Quitting Music

FCT Police Enforce Tinted Glass Ban, Seize Over 30 Vehicles

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has intensified enforcement of Nigeria’s tinted glass regulations, impounding more than 30 vehicles during a special operation across Abuja. According to the police, many of the affected vehicles were found using heavily tinted windows without the required authorisation, a practice security agencies say can aid criminal activities by concealing occupants and weapons.

FCT Commissioner of Police Ajao Adewale stated that the operation is part of broader efforts to strengthen security, improve visibility during stop-and-search operations, and curb crimes such as kidnapping, robbery, and car theft. The command warned motorists to comply with existing regulations governing tinted glass permits, stressing that further enforcement exercises will continue across the territory.

Lamine Yamal Wins LaLiga Player of the Season Award

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been named LaLiga’s Player of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign after a remarkable year in which he helped guide FC Barcelona to the league title. The teenage winger impressed with his goals, assists, creativity, and consistency, cementing his status as one of the world’s brightest young football talents.

Yamal’s performances throughout the season were widely praised for their maturity and impact in crucial matches, with the award crowning a breakthrough campaign that also saw him become a key figure for both Barcelona and the Spain national football team. His latest accolade adds to a growing list of individual honours earned since emerging as one of the sport’s most exciting prospects.

Merlin and Ted Lasso Star Anthony Head Dies at 72

British actor Anthony Head, best known for playing Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Uther Pendragon in Merlin, and Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72. His daughters, Emily and Daisy Head, confirmed that he passed away peacefully from complications related to pneumonia while surrounded by family.

Head enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades across television, film, theatre, and radio. Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans, many remembering him for his warmth, versatility, and memorable performances in some of television’s most beloved series.

Tonto Dikeh Warns Against Seeking Public Validation

Actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has cautioned people against relying on public approval to determine their self-worth, arguing that constant validation from others can lead to disappointment and emotional instability. In a message shared on social media, she encouraged individuals to build confidence from within, focus on personal growth, and avoid making life decisions based solely on public opinion or online reactions.

Dikeh noted that public sentiment can be unpredictable, with the same people who praise someone today potentially criticising them tomorrow. She therefore urged her followers to prioritise self-belief, authenticity, and inner peace over external validation and social media approval.

Niniola Apata Reveals Her Late Husband Discouraged Her From Quitting Music

Nigerian singer Niniola has shared that her late husband played a major role in shaping her music career, revealing that at one point she considered stepping away from music, but he strongly discouraged her from doing so. She explained that he believed in her talent from the beginning and consistently pushed her to continue, even when she felt like taking a break from the industry.

According to her, he was deeply involved in her journey and encouraged her to stay committed, assuring her of her potential for success. Niniola described him as a key support system who helped stabilise her career decisions and motivated her during difficult periods in the music industry.