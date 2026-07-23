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Bukayo Saka Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
July 23, 2026

Bukayo Saka Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka is a 24-year-old British-Nigerian footballer who plays as a right winger for the Premier League club Arsenal and as a player representing the England national team. Bukayo began his football career as a teenager playing in the Arsenal U16 team before signing a professional contract with Arsenal after turning 17 and being promoted to the under-23 team; in 2018, he made his first-team debut for Arsenal in a UEFA Europa League match.

The player has spent a large part of his football career at Arsenal, and in 2022, he became the second-youngest Arsenal player to make his 100th Premier League appearance. In 2023, Bukayo received the Men’s Young Player of the Year award at the 2023 London Football Awards and was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Young Player of the Season, and FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

He was also named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2022–23 season. After being selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bukayo Saka came out of England’s last game with the title of “Man of the Match” for his contribution to England’s win in 3rd place at the World Cup.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Bukayo Saka’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

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