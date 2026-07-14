Ngozi Edeme Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Ngozi Edeme, popularly known as Esther of “PaintedByEsther,” is an internationally recognised creative and makeup artist, known for revolutionising the makeup industry in recent years. Esther was born and raised in Nigeria before moving to London, where she eventually learned makeup after studying fine art.

Esther is one of the most influential make-up artists of her generation and has worked with public figures such as Naomi Campbell, SZA, Kelly Rowland, Olandria Carthen, Adut Akech, Ayra Starr, Raye, Chloe Bailey, Doechii, Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, and many more.

Although her career began in 2018 when she worked as a makeup artist for Drake’s tour DJ, her big break came a few years after that when she began to go viral for her “blush technique,” which led to her being credited by magazines like Allure and Elle as the “Blush Barbie.” Esther has also received recognition for her makeup technique on darker-skinned models, with some of the celebrities she has worked with appearing in Vogue.

She is also renowned for being the tour makeup artist for South African pop star Tyla, with looks that have gone viral. Esther has held make-up classes in Nigeria and London, where she has received a huge turnout for her make-up techniques.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on PaintedByEsther’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

