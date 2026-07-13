YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

ADC Rejects Appeal Court Ruling, Heads to Supreme Court

FG Suspends Proposed WAEC, NECO Fee Hike

Troops Kill 274 Insurgents as Nigeria Records 882 Security Attacks

Funke Akindele Reveals Sacrifices Behind Her ₦2.7bn Box Office Success

Victor Osimhen Plans University Return After Football Career

ADC Rejects Appeal Court Ruling, Heads to Supreme Court

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected a Court of Appeal judgment relating to its internal party congresses, insisting that the ruling does not affect its direct primaries or the emergence of candidates for the 2027 general elections. The party described the decision as flawed and announced plans to challenge it at the Supreme Court, maintaining that its electoral processes remain valid. ADC leaders assured members and supporters that preparations for the 2027 polls would continue uninterrupted while the legal battle proceeds, describing the appeal as necessary to protect the party’s constitutional rights and internal democratic processes.

FG Suspends Proposed WAEC, NECO Fee Hike

The Federal Government has suspended the proposed increase in registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination following public criticism and concerns from education stakeholders. The Federal Ministry of Education said the June 18, 2026 letter conveying the proposed fee adjustment has been withdrawn to allow for a comprehensive review and broader consultations with examination bodies, parents, schools, labour unions, and other stakeholders. The ministry added that no increase will take effect until the consultation process is concluded, stressing that any future decision will balance the rising cost of conducting examinations with the need to keep education accessible and affordable.

Troops Kill 274 Insurgents as Nigeria Records 882 Security Attacks

Nigerian troops neutralised 274 insurgents in June 2026 as the country recorded 882 security incidents and 792 fatalities across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to a new report by security intelligence firm SARI Global. The report attributes the violence to persistent terrorist attacks, banditry, kidnappings, communal clashes, and military operations, with the highest concentration of incidents occurring in the North-East and North-West. While security forces also rescued hundreds of kidnapped victims and arrested numerous suspects during the period, the report underscores the continuing scale of Nigeria’s security challenges despite ongoing counterinsurgency efforts.

Funke Akindele Reveals Sacrifices Behind Her ₦2.7bn Box Office Success

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has revealed that the record-breaking success of her latest film, Behind The Scenes, which grossed over ₦2.7 billion at the box office, came at the cost of significant personal sacrifices. Akindele said she devoted herself entirely to the project, enduring sleepless nights, neglecting self-care, skipping parties, and even abandoning simple routines like getting her hair done to focus on research, writing, and production. She explained that the achievement required total commitment and discipline, adding that she is only now beginning to relax and prioritise her wellbeing after the film’s success.

Victor Osimhen Plans University Return After Football Career

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he intends to return to school and earn a university degree after retiring from professional football, saying the game “won’t last forever.” Osimhen explained that while football has transformed his life, he recognises that every playing career eventually comes to an end, making education an important investment for the future. He added that he hopes his decision will inspire young people who left school because of financial or personal challenges to understand that it is never too late to continue their education. The Galatasaray forward stressed that learning extends beyond the classroom but believes obtaining a degree would be a meaningful achievement after his football career.