YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Labour Party Unveils Veteran Nurse as 2027 Vice Presidential Candidate

South Africa Midfielder Jayden Adams Dies at 25 After World Cup Appearance

Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows Revenge for Father’s Killing

Top Boy Star Micheal Ward Cleared of Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

Court Remands DJ Chicken in Kirikiri Over Alleged Death Threat Against Seyi Tinubu

Labour Party Unveils Veteran Nurse as 2027 Vice Presidential Candidate

The Labour Party has unveiled Hajia Bintu Konto, a veteran nurse, midwife, and public health specialist, as its vice presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. She will run alongside the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Chibuzo Okereke. Announcing the nomination, the party said Konto’s more than three decades of experience in healthcare, humanitarian work, women’s empowerment, and community development made her well-suited for the role. It added that her selection reflects the party’s commitment to gender inclusion, national unity, and competent leadership, while expressing confidence that the Okereke–Konto ticket offers an alternative vision for governance ahead of the 2027 polls.

South Africa Midfielder Jayden Adams Dies at 25 After World Cup Appearance

South African international midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Adams, who played for Mamelodi Sundowns, featured in South Africa’s group-stage campaign and helped the team reach the knockout stage for the first time in the expanded tournament. The South African government, football authorities, and FIFA led tributes to the midfielder, describing his death as a devastating loss to the country and the sport. The cause of death has not been disclosed, with officials urging the public to avoid speculation while the family grieves.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows Revenge for Father’s Killing

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to avenge the killing of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing retribution as both a national duty and the will of the Iranian people. In his first public statement since assuming the country’s highest office, Mojtaba pledged that those responsible for his father’s death would face consequences, while honouring those killed during the recent conflict. His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, with fears that the rhetoric could further strain fragile diplomatic efforts and increase the risk of renewed regional confrontation.

Top Boy Star Micheal Ward Cleared of Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

British actor Michael Ward has been found not guilty of all rape and sexual assault charges by a jury at London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court, bringing an end to a high-profile case that lasted more than three years. Ward, best known for his roles in Top Boy and Small Axe, had denied two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault, maintaining that the encounter in question was consensual. Following a 10-day trial, the jury acquitted him on all counts. Speaking after the verdict, Ward expressed relief and thanked the jury, his legal team, family, and supporters, and said he looks forward to returning to his acting career, which was put on hold during the proceedings.

Court Remands DJ Chicken in Kirikiri Over Alleged Death Threat Against Seyi Tinubu

Content creator Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after appearing before a Magistrate’s Court in Ogba, Lagos, on a three-count charge bordering on alleged threat to kill, conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, and offences under the Cybercrime Act. The charges stem from a video he allegedly posted on social media in which prosecutors say he threatened the life of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, while commenting on the 2027 presidential election. DJ Chicken pleaded not guilty, and the court granted him bail on stringent conditions, including two sureties, but ordered that he remain in custody pending the fulfilment of those conditions. The case was adjourned until August 3 for further hearing.