Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

Is There Any Right Way to Promote Nollywood Films in Nigeria?

Michael Ward walks free as the court clears the ‘Top Boy’ actor

DJ Chicken remanded as court hears alleged threat against Seyi Tinubu

Mr Macaroni lands an international role as Lord Fairfax in ‘55 Days’

Meta pulls Muse Image AI Tool from Instagram after global backlash

Ariana Grande exits American Horror Story season 13 due to tour schedule

Michael Ward walks free as the court clears the ‘Top Boy’ actor

Michael Ward, the British actor known for Top Boy, has been found not guilty of rape and sexual assault charges. The 30-year-old was cleared on Friday after a 10-day trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London.

A woman claimed Ward raped and sexually assaulted her in a Mercedes while travelling to an after-party in Stratford after a New Year’s Day party in 2023. She said she wanted to leave and later felt unable to report it because of his fame.

Ward denied the allegations, saying the encounter was consensual. His defence challenged parts of the complainant’s account, and co-star Jasmine Jobson described him as kind-hearted.

DJ Chicken remanded as court hears alleged threat against Seyi Tinubu

Popular Nigerian content creator Ademola Abiodun, known as DJ Chicken, appeared before a magistrate’s court in Ogba, Lagos, on Friday. He faces three charges, including alleged threats to kill Seyi Tinubu, breach of peace, and offences under the Cybercrime Act.

The charges followed a viral video in which he allegedly said President Bola Tinubu would not win re-election in 2027 and threatened Seyi Tinubu. He later claimed the remark was a joke made for attention.

DJ Chicken pleaded not guilty. The court granted him ₦1 million bail with strict conditions and remanded him in Kirikiri pending compliance. The case was adjourned to August 3, 2026.

Mr Macaroni lands an international role as Lord Fairfax in ‘55 Days’

Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has joined the cast of Howard Brenton’s historical play 55 Days. The entertainer announced that he will play Lord Fairfax in the production.

The show will run at Mountview in Peckham, London, from 15 to 18 July. Inviting fans to attend, Mr Macaroni said he was excited to share what he had been working on.

55 Days is set in 1648 during the English Civil War. First staged in London in 2012, the drama follows the political struggle that helped shape the modern English state.

Meta pulls Muse Image AI Tool from Instagram after global backlash

Meta has withdrawn its new Muse Image AI generator from Instagram just days after launching the feature, following criticism from users and industry groups over privacy concerns and the automatic opt-in system.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the company said the tool had allowed people to generate AI images by tagging public Instagram accounts they wanted to reference. Meta explained that the goal was to provide a creative tool while giving users control over whether their public content could be used in that way. However, the company acknowledged that the feature “missed the mark” and confirmed that it is no longer available.

The reversal came after pressure from organisations including CAA and SAG-AFTRA, which had raised concerns about how creators’ content could be used. Meta did not announce whether the feature would return in a revised form but said it had listened to user feedback and decided to remove it from the platform.

Ariana Grande exits American Horror Story season 13 due to tour schedule

Ariana Grande will no longer appear in the 13th season of American Horror Story, with reports citing a scheduling conflict with her ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour as the reason she left the project.

Grande was announced as part of the cast in 2025, which would have marked her first role in the Ryan Murphy anthology series and a reunion with the producer after Scream Queens. However, a recently released teaser for American Horror Story: 13 did not include her, and reports indicate that changes to the production schedule clashed with her tour dates. She reportedly did not film any scenes before departing the series.

The new season will move forward with a returning cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Jessica Lange, as well as filmmaker John Waters. The season is scheduled to premiere on FX on September 24 before becoming available to stream on Hulu.