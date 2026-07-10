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July 10, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (July 10th-July 12th) 

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This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves, to movie nights and theatre events, art exhibitions, day raves and adult spelling bee events. There is something for everyone this weekend. 

  1. Ebo (The Offering)

Happening on Friday the 10th of July, this is perfect for lovers of arts and theatre spaces, and a chance to enjoy artistic expression. 

  1. Home Movie Film Club 

Hosted by Suudu Lagos, this film club night features an old school and exciting movie night. It is happening on Friday, the 10th of July and it is the perfect way to start your weekend. 

  1. House of Assembly 

Hosted in celebration of Nigerian electronic music, this is for the ravers and lovers of house music. It is happening on the 10th of July.

  1. Brew House 

For the lovers of daytime events, coffee, house music, Afro house and more, this is the perfect way to spend your weekend. It is happening on the 11th of July.

  1. Tequila & The Bee

Do you love spaces where social drinking happens? Or competitive spaces? Then this event is perfect for you. It is the combination of an adult spelling bee and a chance to drink tequila. It is happening on Saturday, the 11th of July.

  1. Double Trouble 

For the ravers, the lovers of Afro house, overnight parties and weekend events with friends, this is the perfect event to be at on the 11th of July.

  1. The Eastern Brunch 

Curated by Uncle Peejay, this is a Sunday brunch party perfect for everyone who enjoys meeting new people and socializing. It is happening on the 12th of July. 

  1. The Lagos Tech Owambe 

Are you in tech? Do you like Owambes? And a chance to party with other tech workers? Then the Lagos tech owambe is where you should close out your weekend. It is happening on the 12th of July. 

  1. Orange Wine Afro House 

Hosted by Bature Brewery, this is happening on the 12th of July, and it is perfect for lovers of Afro house, and good drinks.

  1. Between The Lines 

For lovers of art, art exhibitions and artistic spaces, this art exhibition happening on the 12th of July is the place to be.

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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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