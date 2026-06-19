Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (June 19th-June 21st) 

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves, to archery and food experiences, art exhibitions, live music events and theatre events. There is something for everyone this weekend.

Poetry In The Garden

Happening on the 19th of June, this event is for lovers of poetry, and artistic expression. It is the perfect way to start your weekend.

Jollof Fest

Perfect for foodies and Jollof enthusiasts, this festival hosted by Knor is happening on Saturday the 20th of June.

Kultur People

Do you enjoy Afro tech, house, GQOM and raving? Then the Kultur people rave happening on the 20th of June is the perfect place to be.

Truth Is In The Details

Hosted by the Nomadic art gallery, this is for the art enthusiasts and creatives. The exhibition opens on the 20th of June.

Out Of The Past

This is an exciting and well-curated movie experience for people who enjoy classic movies. It is the perfect start to your weekend and it is happening on the 20th of June.

Rooftop House Lagos

Curated for ravers, and lovers of house music, the 12th edition of rooftop house Lagos is the right place to be. It is happening on the 20th of June.

Zen International Open Tournament

This intense archery competition is the best place to be for lovers of activity filled weekends. It is happening on the 20th and 21st of June.

The Other Side

Hosted by Terra Kulture, “The Other Side,” is a theatre show and the perfect escape from an otherwise hectic schedule. It is happening on the 20th and 21st of June.

Ayo And Friends

For those who enjoy community bonding spaces and game nights, Ayo and Friends is the way to close out your weekend. It is happening on the 20th and 21st of June.

Shut Down Concert

For lovers of live music of all genres, including Fuji, Afrobeats and RnB, this concert is the way to close out an exciting weekend. It is happening on Sunday the 21st of June.