Events In Lagos This Weekend (July 17th-19th)

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

As the Presidential Election Approaches, Who Are Your Presidential Candidates?

This weekend in Lagos is filled with events for all demographics, from the ravers, to the beach lovers, the book lovers and theatre enthusiasts. There is an event for everyone.

Games Night

Hosted by Choco’s Bistro, this is the perfect start to the weekend for lovers of competitive events. It is happening on the 17th of July.

Bad ‘N’ Boogie

Looking for an opportunity to spend your day at the beach? Then this beach party is the perfect place to be on Friday, the 17th of July.

Headshots & Coffee

Curated for professionals looking to network, build up a strong professional presence and profile, this is the perfect event to attend this weekend. It is happening on the 18th of July.

The Christian Rave

Curated for Christians who enjoy raves or gospel sessions and want an opportunity to party with other Christian ravers, this is happening on the 18th of July.

Founders Connect Live

This live event happening on the 18th of July is for the people building a brand and a community, and need tips on being a founder or a chance to network with other founders.

Birds ‘N’ Feathers

For lovers of games night, social spaces, and good food, this anniversary is the right space to spend your Saturday evening. It is happening on the 18th of July.

The Noisy Book Club

Set for the July edition, the Noisy book club is hosting a curated event for book lovers who want to come discuss all they think about the book “Cursed Daughters.” It is happening on the 18th of July.

Project X

For lovers of art and theatre, this comedic play begins showing this weekend at the AGIP hall. It is open on the 18th and 19th of July.

Àyèwò

For food lovers who enjoy a culinary experience with storytelling, this 5-course dining experience is the perfect way to close out the weekend. It is happening on the 19th of July.

Paint And Sip

For the creatives, lovers of karaoke themed events and a chance to sip good wine, this is happening on Sunday, the 19th of July.