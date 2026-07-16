YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Senate Passes Bill Proposing ₦100,000 Fine for Major Traffic Violations

Senate Confirms Fasina as Ambassador, Says Unproven Allegations Cannot Block Nomination

Davido Reveals Why Wife Chioma Manages His Finances

Mary Habila’s Father Rejects Autopsy, Seeks Daughter’s Body for Burial

US House Votes to Withhold 100% of Aid to Nigeria Over Christian Persecution Concerns

Senate Passes Bill Proposing ₦100,000 Fine for Major Traffic Violations

The Senate has passed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing significantly stiffer penalties for a range of traffic offences, including fines of up to ₦100,000 for major violations. The bill is aimed at strengthening road safety, improving compliance with traffic regulations, and enhancing the enforcement powers of the FRSC to curb reckless driving and reduce road crashes. Lawmakers said the proposed amendments modernise the existing law and introduce tougher sanctions to deter dangerous road behaviour. However, the bill is not yet law and must still be harmonised with the House of Representatives’ version and receive presidential assent before the new penalties can take effect.

Senate Confirms Fasina as Ambassador, Says Unproven Allegations Cannot Block Nomination

The Senate has confirmed Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as a non-career ambassador, maintaining that allegations unsupported by judicial findings or credible evidence cannot be used to deny a presidential nominee confirmation. During the screening, lawmakers held that the constitutional presumption of innocence and the findings of the Senate committee should guide the confirmation process, despite objections over previous sexual harassment allegations against the former Federal University Oye-Ekiti Vice-Chancellor. Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the confirmation, stating that the upper chamber could not rely on unproven claims to reject the nomination.

Davido Reveals Why Wife Chioma Manages His Finances

Afrobeats superstar Davido has revealed that his wife, Chioma Adeleke, now manages his finances because he considers himself a “reckless spender.” In a viral video, the singer was seen asking Chioma to transfer $4,000 to his personal assistant after he was unable to access his bank account. Confirming that she oversees his finances, Davido described Chioma as his “life coordinator,” saying he trusts her to keep his spending in check. The revelation has sparked widespread reactions online, with many fans praising the couple’s trust and partnership.

Mary Habila’s Father Rejects Autopsy, Seeks Daughter’s Body for Burial

The father of the late Mary Habila, a 26-year-old nurse who died at the Ebonyi residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has rejected plans for an autopsy and requested the release of his daughter’s body for burial. In an affidavit filed before the Ebonyi State High Court, Tanko Habila also asked that the police investigation into her death be discontinued, stating that neither he nor his family suspects foul play or wishes to pursue the matter further. Despite the family’s position, the Ebonyi State Police Command has maintained that its investigation will continue in line with its statutory responsibility to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

US House Votes to Withhold 100% of Aid to Nigeria Over Christian Persecution Concerns

The United States House of Representatives has approved an amendment seeking to withhold all US assistance to Nigeria until the Federal Government demonstrates measurable progress in addressing violence against Christians and other religious minorities. Sponsored by Congressman Gregory Steube, the amendment was adopted by voice vote and attached to the fiscal 2027 State Department spending bill, raising the proposed aid restriction from 50 per cent to 100 per cent. The measure, however, must still pass the US Senate and be signed into law before it can take effect. Supporters argue the move is intended to pressure Nigeria to strengthen protections for vulnerable communities, while critics warn it could affect humanitarian and development assistance.