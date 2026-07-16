Global afrobeat icon Wizkid turns 36 today, and alongside giving us solo iconic tracks that leave us excited about his artistry, Wizkid has also successfully built a career as a great feature artist.

His verses on tracks he’s features are not only catchy but also a contributing factor to the success of these tracks. In this article, we list 8 iconic songs that would not have been successful without the Wizkid effect

“The Matter” By Maleek Berry ft Wizkid

Although “The Matter” by Maleek Berry was released 13-years-ago, it is still one of the most beloved Wizkid features, released at the beginning of his status as a global afrobeat star. Wizkid was hailed for his vocals on the track, which in turn made it a successful street anthem. It was also one of the songs that had fans praising Wizkid for how intentional he is in picking beats for his songs. It currently has over 18 million streams on Spotify.

“One Dance” By Drake Ft Wizkid

Drake’s record-breaking hit owes much of its global rhythm to Wizkid’s writing and vocal touches. “One Dance” was Wizkid and Drake’s second collaboration and the global virality of the song was heavily credited by fans to Wizkid’s catchy vocals on the track. The 10-year-old hit song is also credited for how it contributed to the global success that not only Wizkid but Afrobeat enjoyed in the years after its release. It is currently at over 4 billion streams on Spotify.

“Ma Lo” By Tiwa Savage Ft Wizkid

This 2017 track is rated as one of Wizkid’s most romantic features. It came out at a time where Tiwa Savage was praised for her prowess of being able to make sensual music. However, Wizkid’s verse and vocals on the song was what sealed the success it got. Not only was the track a viral hit, the music video also got people talking. Years later “Ma Lo” is still credited as one of the best features between afrobeat stars. It currently has over 46 million streams on Spotify.

“Energy” By Skepta ft Wizkid

British-Nigerian rapper Skepta featured Wizkid on an Afro-swing hit track that became one of his best songs till date. The song is popular for how catchy and soft wizkid’s verse is, and has been named as one of the best Wizkid features. Released in 2018, the song is still a global hit track, the song has over 160 million streams on Spotify.

“Fake Love” by Duncan Mighty Ft Wizkid

Wizkid jumping on this track had him credited for contributing in helping veteran singer Duncan Mighty have a successful career comeback. The modernized tone of Wizkid’s vocals paired with the old school afrobeat style of Duncan Mighty made the song magical, pushing it to become one of the biggest songs of 2018. It currently has over 25 million streams on Spotify.

“Brown Skin Girl” By Beyonce ft Wizkid, Saint JHN & Blue Ivy

Wizkid’s contribution to this Grammy-winning song is one that has caused debate for years, but it has remained undisputed that Wizkid’s verse is a fan-favorite from the track. Released as a part of the “Lion King Album,” the song has remained a popular track even 6 years (2019) since its release. It has over 160 million streams on Spotify and is one of the most successful tracks off of the album, while also securing Wizkid’s status as one of the biggest afrobeat.

“MMS” By Asake Ft Wizkid

“MMS” by Asake featuring Wizkid is another instance of the “Wizkid Effect” on a song. The 2024 track became a global sensation and alongside it being credited to Asake’s growing popularity at the time, Wizkid’s verse and presence on the song contributed significantly to its success. Released as a track on Asake’s album, the song became a fan-favorite off the album, allowing it to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify.

“Gimme Dat” By Ayra Star ft Wizkid

“Gimme Dat” by Ayra Starr ft Wizkid was a global hit, which helped push Afrobeat singer Ayra Starr to a broader global audience due to Wizkid’s successful career. However, Wizkid’s status was not the only factor in the success of the song, both artists brought their A-game to the feature with Wizkid bringing his charismatic way of singing into the mix. The song was released in 2025 and currently has over 64 million streams on Spotify