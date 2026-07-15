Nigerian artists have built a reputation for crossing over into the Nollywood film industry, and although these roles are sometimes minor and often used as a shock factor, in other cases, these artists are the main or secondary characters who go on to wow us with their acting skills. In this article, we list 8 times Nigerian artists have featured in Nollywood films.

Reminisce in “King of Boys”

Singer and rapper Reminisce took on a prominent role in one of the biggest Nollywood films, “King of Boys.” In the political crime thriller film, he played the role of the villain “Makanaki” and also made a reappearance in the film’s sequel, “King of Boys: Return of the King”.

Waje in “Evi”

Known as one of the most notable female singers in the Nigerian industry, Waje has made an appearance in Nollywood films twice, with the first being in a film directed by Funke Akindele; however, her most recent role was in the 2026 film “EVI”, where she played the role of a label lead. She was hailed for how well her character carried the status of a wealthy label owner in Nigeria.

Yemi Alade in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

Yemi Alade is not just a powerhouse in music but also a powerful actress, and she displayed her acting skills in her debut in the Nollywood film “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”, where she played the role of “Mogambe, the head of a drug-trafficking gang”. Yemi Alade was praised for her strong performance in her first feature film.

Chike in “Gangs of Lagos”

Singer and songwriter Chike has appeared in two Nollywood works, with the first being an African Magic showcase and the most notable being his appearance in “Gangs of Lagos,” where he played the character of “Ify”, a core member of a tight-knit trio of friends raised in the Isale Eko slums alongside Obalola (Tobi Bakre), one of the film’s main characters.

Simi in “Mokalik”

Playing a role that required her to use her given name, the singer and songwriter made her acting debut in the 2019 Kunle Afolayan film “Mokalik”, where her character, “Simi,” was the daughter of a buka owner and a love interest to the film’s main character. Simi’s character provides emotional grounding for Ponmile (played by Tooni Afolayan) as he navigates a difficult apprenticeship and weighs his future against his father’s wishes that he return to school.

Skales in “Hakeem: Seeking Justice”

Afrobeat singer Skales also made his acting debut in “Hakeem: Seeking Justice”, a Nollywood film with a star-studded cast. In the film, he played the role of “Jammer”, a loyal friend to the eccentric gang leader. Although he has not been in any other films since his debut in the 2025 film, Skales received accolades for his acting. In addition to his on-screen appearance, Skales contributed to the movie’s official soundtrack.

Zlatan Ibile in “Gangs of Lagos”

Afrobeat singer and rapper Zlatan Ibile made his acting debut in the 2023 film “Gangs of Lagos,” directed by Jade Osiberu, playing the role of “Kash”, a notorious, streetwise gangster. His character served as one of the street-level antagonists and a fierce rival to the main character, Obalola, engaging in intense physical street fights.

Seyi Shay in “Lara and The Beat”

Singer and songwriter Seyi Shay made her acting debut in a music-themed drama, taking on the lead role as Lara Giwa, a young woman forced to rebuild her life after her family’s downfall. Seyi Shay has been praised for how well she embodied her character, showcasing both her singing and acting capabilities.