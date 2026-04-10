Ranked! Here’s Our Top 10 Nollywood Films On Netflix 

Netflix has a great selection of Nollywood films to watch, from romantic comedies to thrillers and even dramas. There is something for everyone. In this article, we list our top 10 Nollywood films on Netflix, in the exact order of our favorites that left us captivated and wanting more.

Not agreeing with our ranking? Let us know how you would rank these films on your personal top 10 list.

Lionheart

‘Lionheart’ is a 2018 Nollywood film centered on the life of Adaeze, a woman who, after her father’s death, decides to take charge of a family business, causing chaos. It is hailed and revered by many as one of the greatest female characters in Nigerian film, and not only is it critically acclaimed, but it also initially received an Oscar nomination (later disqualified) and is undoubtedly among the top 10 Nigerian films to stream on Netflix.

Why is it number 1 on our list? ‘Lionheart’ successfully put Nollywood films on the global map and found a place in our hearts, thanks to its beautifully written storyline and appreciation of Nigerian culture.

The Herd

‘The Herd’ has been hailed as one of the best movies out of Nigeria in 2025. The film follows the story of a newlywed couple and their travelers who meet herdsmen on a deserted road, leading to the most horrific experience of their lives.

‘The Herd’ received critical acclaim and praise from Nigerians for how well it captured the realities of contemporary Nigeria. What motivated its spot at number 2 on our list? Watching ‘The Herd’ left us feeling anger, grief, and frustration. If you want a movie that accurately portrays Nigerian reality, this film should be a must-watch.

Behind The Scenes

Recently added to the streaming platform, ‘Behind The Scenes’ broke several records during its run in the Nigerian and international cinemas. The film itself follows the life of a successful real estate mogul who finds herself trapped in a disaster of her own choosing and a generous nature that leaves her almost destitute during her tough times.

The film provides viewers with lessons to confront and learn from. Why is ‘Behind the Scenes’ ranked third on our list? As evidenced by its current top-10 ranking on Netflix in Nigeria, it is an excellent Nollywood film to binge-watch on the streaming platform, not to mention the presence of some of our favorite Nollywood faces and comedic elements that made us smile.

King of Boys

Almost a decade old, ‘King of Boys’ has not lost its title as one of the greatest Nollywood films, and it is undoubtedly one of the top 10 Nollywood films on Netflix. The film depicts the story of a ruthless and ambitious woman fighting for a chance to become governor. The unsavory power struggles and political turmoil she practices force people to respect her, but also open a world of trauma for her.

Why is ‘King of Boys’ ranked fourth on our list? The film has received praise from Nigerians at home and abroad for portraying a female character as power-hungry as her male counterparts, which is uncommon in Nollywood. However, ‘King of Boys’ not only featured a strong female character, but it also made us root for her, despite her questionable actions.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

A young man finds himself struggling when his rise to power draws him into the same occult as his enigmatic tycoon mentor. It received mostly positive reviews and ranked 11th overall on the list of highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time at the end of its theatrical run, before it was added to Netflix.

Living in Bondage is ranked 5th on our list because beyond being praised by critics for the cast’s exemplary acting and character development, it remains, after seven years, one of the best Nollywood films on Netflix, with a unique storyline and a connection to earlier Nollywood storylines. ‘Living in Bondage’ paints a clear picture of the occult scene in the country.

76

A pregnant young woman finds herself in distress after her husband, a soldier, is accused of assassinating a general. In her journey to prove his innocence, she faces various trials. ‘76’s emotional storyline leads you to grapple with feelings of sorrow, anger, and grief on behalf of the characters. Although a decade old, 76 has remained one of the most historically accurate films to undergo a seven-month approval process by the Nigerian military before filming began. If you are interested in watching a modern historical Nollywood film, ‘76’ is the best option on Netflix.

Son Of The Soil

This 2025 film details the story of an ex-soldier with a haunted past, whose return to Nigeria to mourn his sister gets him drawn back into the world of death and violence. ‘Son of the Soil’ boasts of a unique storyline and is a fan favorite for its depiction of grief, revenge, and the struggle to navigate life after a career death.

The beautiful but chaotic telling of this film makes it a must-watch for anyone interested in a thriller with more depth than violence. ‘Son of the Soil’ ranks 7th on our list for its efficient use of a Nollywood veteran like Patience Ozorkwo, its unique storyline, and the much-needed storyline of a war veteran with a vendetta.

Thinline

‘Thinline’ is a Nollywood thriller that follows the life of a pastor whose entire life unravels when his scandalous affair comes to a head with the death of a sex worker, making him the prime suspect and the victim of a blackmailer. The film explores the thin line between love/lust, glory/shame, and the dire consequences of a single fateful decision and has been praised by critics as a high-stakes thriller.

Why is it on the 8th ranking of our list? Much like ‘Oloture,’ a Netflix series, it made us explore emotions beneath the surface of the lives of sex workers; ‘Thinline’ forces a look at the shame placed on sex workers, with no focus on the people who keep them in business. It is a blackmail storyline done right. It is one of the 10 definitive Nollywood films to watch on Netflix.

The Wildflower

This film explores unspoken truths about abuse, sexual violence, and workplace abuse against women. It follows the stories of three women silently enduring abuse from a lecherous boss, an abusive husband, and a creepy neighbor until one woman speaks out and breaks the cycle. This movie’s loud retelling of the reality of the average Nigerian woman resonated well with the audience, who have called it a masterpiece in narrating the country’s societal crisis.

‘The Wildflower’ makes number 9 on our list due to how well it captures the unspoken truths of the abuse women face in their homes, workplaces, and marriages. It is an emotionally empowering work of art.

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

This romantic comedy is a classic Nollywood film and follows the life of a Nigerian woman determined to get married before she turns 30. She goes on a journey of self-discovery after failing to get married at the age she set for herself, leading her to instead focus on her career goals, a path that proves to be not only infinitely successful but also forces her to reassess her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, instead choosing to go on a new path with another romantic interest.

Kambili ranks 10 on our list and alongside receiving critical reviews for how well it combined a serious conversation with a romantic and comedic plot. It is in the top 10 Nollywood romantic comedies to watch on Netflix.