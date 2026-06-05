The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Masters Of The Universe

When a prince is led to a world shattered by the fiendship rule, he joins forces with two other powerful beings in a journey to embrace his status as the most powerful man in the universe.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Ajosepo 2

When two Yoruba families reunite for a lavish wedding after surviving a scandal that nearly tore them apart, they find their boundaries and foundations once again tested.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

My Father’s Shadow

The award-winning film is making its way back to cinemas. Following the lives of a father and his two young sons as they navigate life in Lagos during the tension-filled 1993 Nigerian elections.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Scary Movie

Over two decades after outrunning a blood-thirsty masked killer, a group of friends find themselves at the mercy of another masked killer.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Blood Sisters

The second season of this crime thriller follows Sarah and Kemi’s fate as they face the consequences of Kola Ademola’s death, as his family and law enforcement close in on the evidence behind his death.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Office Romance

A CEO of an airline company with a strict no fraternization policy for her workers, finds her beliefs tested when an attractive lawyer begins working for her.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Maa Behen

A mother and her two daughters viewed as controversial figures in their community discover a dead body in their kitchen, and attempt to cover up the crime from their nosey community.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Night Shift For Cuties

A deep-friendship quickly becomes a rivalry between two young girls who have the chance to meet their favorite idols in Korea.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Pout-Pout Fish

After their homes are destroyed, a seahorse and a fish decide to go on a journey to find a magical fish who is believed to have the power to grant wishes.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Legend of Vox Machina 4

When a band of unlikely heroes find themselves on quests to save their world from the grasp of dark forces, they become closer to each other.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.