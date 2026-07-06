Nollywood Movies and Series Coming Out This July 2026

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tomi Adeyemi Distances Herself from the Film Adaptation of ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this July to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring all genres from comedy to action to romance and even thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this July.

Susanna (July 5th)

A woman’s determination to keep her child safe from struggles forces her to confront paths she has spent years trying to avoid. This series features Mary Njoku, Rachel Okonkwo, Uche Treasure, and Patience Ozokwo.

Love And New Notes (July 9th)

Set in 1984, this movie follows a man and his pregnant wife as they are forced to make difficult financial choices to survive. When the couple becomes involved in a dangerous robbery plan, their lives become even more chaotic than usual. Directed by Kayode Kasum, it stars Egbuson, Sophie Alakija, Odunlade Adekola, Ayoola Akinyoola, Eniola Badmus, Toluwani George and Tolu Babs Omish. Though the film was initially released in February 2026, it is being released on Kava for streaming.

The Return of Omotara Johnson (July 10th)

This film is a sequel to the beloved early 2000s film, and it follows a changed woman leaving her criminal past behind her but being forced back into it when her son is accused of murder. “The Return of Omotara Johnson” was directed by Adeoluwa Owu and stars Bukky Wright, Shaffy Bello, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Timini Egbuson, and Ali Nuhu.

Okanjuwa (July 23rd)

This film follows the story of a couple set to wed and the plans and expectations that come their way as conflicts with relatives and friends arise. The cast of the film includes Kunle Remi, Tomike Adeoye, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo, Tobi Makinde, Ruby Okezie, and Bianca Ugowanne. Though it was released in May 2026, it is coming to Kava for streaming this month.

King of Thieves 2 Agesinkole (July 24th)

After disappearing for years since restoring peace to Ajeromi, the legendary king of thieves, “Agesinkole,” makes a return to the kingdom, which has once again been consumed by sinful acts. When forbidden love, buried secrets, and betrayal threaten to unleash chaos, he has to save the kingdom. Although released in 2025, “Agesinkole” is coming to Netflix this month. Directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, the cast members are Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, and Ibrahim Chatta.

Njem: The Journey (July 24th)

A young man’s dreams of moving abroad are hindered by loss, love and difficult choices he finds himself having to make. “Njem” premiered at AFRIFF 2025 but will be heading to cinemas this year. The film was directed by Uche Chukwu and stars Rotimi Salami, Abayomi Olukanmi, Chimezie Imo, Tomi Ojo, Kelechi Udegbe, Tana Adelana and Goodness Emmanuel.