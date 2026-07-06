This past weekend in international news was filled with exciting news, from wedding ceremonies to new song releases. While local news ranged from exciting to tragic news, and unwarranted bloodshed.

Singer Taylor Swift ties the knot with NFL star, Travis Kelce

Mexico becomes the second host country to be booted out of the World Cup games

On-air personality Toolz announces filmmaking debut

Bandits strike Kaduna again, leaving bloodshed and heartbreak behind

Beyonce surprises fans with new single after two years

Singer Taylor Swift Ties The Knot With NFL Star, Travis Kelce

American popstar Taylor Swift tied the knot with her fiancee Travis Kelce, over the weekend with hundreds of celebrities in attendance at the 1000 guests wedding. The duo who had been engaged since August 2025, kept their wedding details private while reportedly extending an invite to all of their friends in the sports and entertainment industry. While Taylor and Travis themselves have not shared any details from their wedding, guests in attendance at the wedding have continued to share minor details of the extravagant wedding ceremony that took place at the Madison Square Garden In New York.

Mexico Becomes The Second Host Country To Be Booted Out of The World Cup Games

Following Canada’s loss against Morocco on the 4th of July, which removed them from the World Cup runnings and made them the first host country out of the tournament, Mexico has joined them after losing their last game to England. While the United States team will reportedly go on to the final rounds, after competing and coming on top of all their previous games, Canada and Mexico left the tournament in the second round of the games. England now joins France, Morocco and Norway as the surviving countries still in the running to reach the quarterfinals.

On-Air Personality Toolz Announces Filmmaking Debut

Tv and radio host, and podcaster Toolz announced her venture into filmmaking over the weekend, while also alluding that her directional debut film will be released this year. In a recent interview, the on-air personality clarified that her role was solely as a director and not an actor, while also expressing optimism that the movie would be released before the end of the year. Although Toolz did not share more details on the film’s release date or the title, she admitted that the cast features a talented group of Nigerian actors.

Bandits Strike Kaduna Again, Leaving Bloodshed And Heartbreak Behind

Tragedy has once again struck the Birnin-Gwari Emirate of Kaduna State, as the community was attacked by bandits on Saturday, the 5th of July. Reports have noted that at least 9 farmers lost their lives in the attack, with others reportedly abducted by the bandits. The attacks reportedly began around 3 p.m., when local peasants were tending to their crops, with a local source claiming that the attack was triggered by a failed robbery attempt where bandits had tried to snatch a farmer’s motorcycle. The struggle between the farmers and the bandits had resulted in the death of one of the bandits, which led to the bandits coming back in tow with more armed men and wrecking havoc on the community. According to the residents of the community, this latest massacre followed another attack on Friday, when armed bandits killed a man identified as Ya’u Gayam on the Birnin-Gwari–Kaduna Road and stole his motorcycle.

Beyonce Surprises Fans With New Single After Two Years

The Queen of Pop Music, Beyonce surprised fans with a new song on the 4th of July, making it her first release in two years. According to a statement released by her team, the song “Morning Dew (Donk)” is a direct nod to her fans and a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Beyonce’s second studio album “B’Day.” The release of the song reportedly also commences a 60-day countdown for album’s 20th anniversary, and the birthday of Beyonce herself, which falls on September 4th. The song “Morning Dew” was originally scheduled to be released in 2006, was put out on Saturday alongside a lyric video that reuses two-decade-old footage shot by collaborator Cliff Watts.