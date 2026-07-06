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Tobe Ugeh has been added to the YNaija Masterlist
July 6, 2026

Tobe Ugeh Has Been Added to the YNaija Masterlist

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Tobechukwu Ugeh is a 24-year-old digital, travel, and lifestyle creator who began creating content as far back as 2019. Before pivoting into travel content, Tobe started his content creation career as a comedic personality while also sharing his fashion content with fans.

His climb to fame began when one of his videos went viral in 2023, putting him in the spotlight, and since then, he has shared lifestyle content that resonates with his audience. In 2024, Tobe Ugeh went viral for travelling across Nigeria and documenting his journeys, marking the start of his career as a travel and lifestyle creator.

Today, Tobe is widely recognised as a multi-talented creative and was even named a Meta Creator of Tomorrow and a brand ambassador for Moniepoint, Flying Fish, Coca-Cola, Desperado, Kellogg’s and Closeup Nigeria. He has also starred in theatre shows and in a YouTube TV series, “All of Us,” where he played one of the main characters.

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