Victoire Mahounou Has Been Added to the YNaija Masterlist

Victoire Mahounou is a 30-year-old lifestyle vlogger, digital consultant, and fashion creator. Born and raised in the Benin Republic, she moved to Lagos and built a massive following by documenting her life and growth and by giving tips to other creators on how to grow their accounts.

She began content creation in 2020 after going through a difficult time and trying to find herself by documenting her vulnerability through relatable storytelling, GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, and authentic lifestyle vlogs. Victoire also creates fashion content to help women find their style and has collaborated with notable fashion brands in Nigeria, including ShopBawsty. Victoire is the first creator ambassador that the creators’ app ‘Selar’ has ever had.

She was recently announced as one of the Meta AI creators in Nigeria and has worked with other well-known brands like Infinix, Olive Oil West Africa, Aquafina, and TomTom, among others.