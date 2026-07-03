Day 50: Kidnapped Oyo Children Still Waiting To Be Rescued 

Fifty days ago, Nigeria was hit with another devastating kidnapping attack that resulted in 46 students and teachers being taken from a school in Oyo State. While in the early days, the case received widespread attention from Nigerians, 50 days have passed, and there has been no news of the kidnapped victims, and it has us wondering, why has the government remained silent on the matter? Are there undercover efforts to rescue the victims?

How did the government respond to the kidnapping of the Oyo students?

The Oyo State victims who were kidnapped 50 days ago sparked a viral conversation among Nigerians calling for their rescue, but it has now become a back-burner issue, and the government’s slow response is partly to blame. Here’s how:

Tinubu’s Late Response

Almost two weeks after the 46 students and teachers had been kidnapped, the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, addressed the nation on the tragic event, assuring Nigerians that the federal and state governments are deploying all available measures to secure the safe release of the kidnapped students and teachers; by then, however, people had already begun to lose hope for the safe release of the victims. A dreadful feeling that continued to grow when, days later, it became apparent that the security agents who had been dispatched to rescue the victims were unarmed vigilantes with no proper security measures in place.

The Spread of Misinformation

During the early days of the government’s intervention into the kidnapping, and as negotiations were reportedly undergoing, news of the kidnappers’ requirements began to spread, with verified accounts on X (formerly Twitter) spreading information that the government had been asked to legalize Sharia law in Oyo State as one of the terms for the victims to be released, and as this information spread like wildfire, the government did nothing to combat it. This led people to believe that the rescue was being halted by the government’s refusal to compromise on the Sharia law terms of the kidnappers.

State Response

The governor of Oyo State began coordinating with local authorities and the military available in the state. He also met up with the loved ones of the victims of the kidnapping, where he promised to facilitate the rescue of the victims. A decision that many believe put a target on the back of the victims who were seen the day after advising their family and the government to negotiate with the kidnappers and not carry out unnecessary measures that could result in their deaths.

Putting A Halt To The Teachers’ Strike

Following the abduction, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) declared a strike. However, two days ago, the strike was suspended after renewed security assurances and engagements with the state government, directing teachers to resume duties. Yet, there has still been no resolution or rescue from the government for the kidnapped victims.

What is the possible solution to the kidnapping crisis in Nigeria?

There are a number of solutions for the kidnapping crisis Nigeria is currently facing, and they are:

Reformation Of Law Enforcement

The most important solution needed to solve kidnapping in Nigeria is the reformation of law enforcement in the country. When the security agents have better funding and are equipped with better tools and training to help them combat kidnappers, the victims have a better chance at survival, while also reducing insecurity in the country.

Enforcement of Strict Laws

Enforcing strict laws against killers and kidnappers will send a message. The creation of open trials and judgment against kidnappers will not only put the minds of civilians at peace but also instill fear into the minds of the kidnappers.

Technology Upgrades

Security agencies must utilise advanced communication tracking, drones, and digital surveillance to monitor and dismantle kidnapping rings. Strengthening the National Identity Number (NIN) policy and enforcing rigorous SIM card registration help prevent anonymous communications.

What we think

The government’s slow response to the ever-growing kidnapping crisis in Nigeria has continued to embolden the criminals perpetuating this crime, and the only way to combat this is for the government to put the appropriate security measures in place to ensure the citizens are protected.