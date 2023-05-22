Patience Ozokwo Opens Up on the Price Her Children Paid for Her Stardom

Renowned actress, Patience Ozokwo, has recently expressed her gratitude for the immense sacrifices made by her children in support of her illustrious career.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress shared an appreciation note, shedding light on the invaluable contributions her family has made throughout her journey in the entertainment industry.

Ozokwo’s recognition at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, where she received the prestigious Industry Merit Award, served as a poignant reminder of the tremendous efforts she invested in her craft. Reflecting on her early days in the industry, the beloved actress, affectionately known as Mama G, acknowledged the absence of social media during that era, emphasizing that progress was solely reliant on talent, humility, word of mouth, and trust.

In her heartfelt message, she expressed her deep appreciation for her dedicated colleagues, who often toil tirelessly behind the scenes without receiving due recognition. Additionally, she extended her gratitude to her loving and accepting family, who have been unwavering pillars of support throughout her career. Ozokwo’s children, in particular, made remarkable sacrifices, enduring extended periods without their mother by their side.

Such was the extent of their commitment that, at one point, Ozokwo’s own daughter stepped up to fulfill the role of her personal assistant and associate manager, showcasing the unwavering bond shared between mother and child.

As a legendary figure in the entertainment industry, Patience Ozokwo’s words hold great significance. Her acknowledgment of the evolving landscape, transitioning from a time predating the digital age to the present era of social media dominance, resonates deeply. Nevertheless, she remains grounded in the values that propelled her initial success—her talent and humility

This heartfelt tribute serves as a reminder of the dedication and sacrifices required to pursue one’s dreams in the realm of entertainment. Patience Ozokwo’s journey stands as a testament to the enduring power of family support, as her children played an integral role in enabling her to achieve greatness in her career.