Funke Akindele’s Drama Series “She Must Be Obeyed” Set to Launch on Prime Video 

Funke Akindele is set to take the spotlight in the five-part mini drama series, “She Must Be Obeyed” set to launch exclusively on Prime Video September 29th.

The five-part mini series takes a deep dive into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets as it follows the lives of three successful music superstars. It depicts the deep-rooted rivalry and backstabbing activities they indulge in, in an effort to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the industry. With a healthy dose of humour, SHE Must Be Obeyed is your front-row seat to the intense drama, unwavering ambition, and uncontrollable passion that drive the obsession with fame.

As SHE, Siyanbola Adewale, Funke Akindele takes the centre stage. She is a successful artist whose façade of humility masks a world of greed, conceit, and cunning scheming. The series features a star-studded cast including: Nancy Isime, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Akah Anani, Veeiye, Waje, Patience Ozokwo, Rachael Okonkwo, and Mike Ezuronye.

As anticipation continues to build, this unique series is set to be one for the Nollywood history books.

She Must Be Obeyed will air worldwide on the 29th of September, 2023 exclusively on Prime Video.

Click here to watch the trailer video.