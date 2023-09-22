Funke Akindele’s Drama Series “She Must Be Obeyed” Set to Launch on Prime Video 

Funke Akindele is set to take the spotlight in the five-part mini drama series, “She Must Be Obeyed” set to launch exclusively on Prime Video September 29th.

The five-part mini series takes a deep dive into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets as it follows the lives of three successful music superstars. It depicts the deep-rooted rivalry and backstabbing activities they indulge in, in an effort to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the industry. With a healthy dose of humour, SHE Must Be Obeyed is your front-row seat to the intense drama, unwavering ambition, and uncontrollable passion that drive the obsession with fame.

As SHE, Siyanbola Adewale, Funke Akindele takes  the centre stage. She is a successful artist whose façade of humility masks a world of greed, conceit, and cunning scheming.  The series features a star-studded cast including: Nancy Isime, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Akah Anani, Veeiye, Waje, Patience Ozokwo, Rachael Okonkwo, and Mike Ezuronye.

As anticipation continues to build, this unique series is set to be one for the Nollywood history books.

She Must Be Obeyed will air worldwide on the 29th of September, 2023 exclusively on Prime Video. 

Click here to watch the trailer video. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija September 22, 2023

The Film Blog: Take a Look at The Investors Behind Nollywood’s Million Dollar Movie “The Black Book”

Good quality is expensive, and this is the case for Editi Effiong’s much anticipated Netflix movie, The Black Book. With ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 19, 2023

The Film Blog: Netflix Might be Up To Something with New Movie “The Black Book”

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Ireti Doyle, Denola Grey, Others, Star in Netflix Nigeria Movie “The Black Book” With a star ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 12, 2023

10 Brilliant Short Films on YouTube

“Not all heroes wear capes.” This saying can be applied to several contexts, and in this case, the heroes referenced ...

YNaija September 11, 2023

‘Kanaani’ Gets September 14 Nigerian Movie Premiere Date, Nationwide Cinema Release on September 15!

Tola Olatunji and Jennifer Mairo have announced the dates for the Nigerian grand premiere of highly-anticipated movie. Tipped to be ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 8, 2023

Weekend Watch List Nollywood

Selecting a movie to watch can be cumbersome; we know this. Thinking of a film that suits the mood is ...

YNaija September 1, 2023

Exciting Nollywood Movies to Watch This September!

The anticipation is over, and September is here, bringing with it a slew of Nollywood films that are sure to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail