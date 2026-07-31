The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Spiderman: Brand New Day

Years after making the decision for his loved ones to forget him, Peter Parker devotes his time to protecting New York but as the pressure on his shoulders continue to mount, a physical evolution sparks and threatens his existence even as he faces off one of his strongest opponents.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

I Want Your Sex

When a young man lands a new and exciting job working with a renowned artist and icon, he finds that his wildest fantasies are coming true.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Apaara: The Outcast

A once-peaceful community is torn apart by political greed pushing a fearless freedom fighter to rise up as the voice of the people. In his determination to save his people, he challenges the elite and faces betrayals and dangers.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Samurai And The Prisoner

When a man rises up against a tyrannical Oda, he finds himself attacked within his own castle and forced to find a way out.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Njem: The Journey

A young man’s dreams of moving abroad are hindered by loss, love and difficult choices he finds himself having to make.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain

An ex-best friend, the worst ex? Can dating apps save democracy? What’s with NYPD merch? Mary Beth Barone has all the answers in this witty special.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Final Project

A young girl is pushed towards a transformation when her start at a new school is riddled with vicious online attacks and dangerous challenges.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

His, Hers & Ours

A secret romance blooms between two single parents whose children are dating each other, causing unexpected complications for all involved.

Although released in 2025, it is just now available for streaming on Netflix.

The Devil’s Mouth

Five friends sign up for a guided swim through a remote cave system alongside Thailand’s coast, but their quest for fun and adventure lands them in a desperate fight for their lives.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Primate

A group of friends on a tropical trip soon find themselves victims of a horrific and terrifying primal tale that becomes a battle for survival.

Released in cinemas in 2026, it is now available for streaming on Prime Video.