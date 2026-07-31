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July 31, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (July 31st-August 2nd) 

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This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events from raves, to game nights, club parties, exhibitions, poetry and spoken word events, plays and even a chance to enjoy classical music. There is something for everyone looking to enjoy the weekend. 

  1. Soakers: Call of Duty 

For lovers of game themed events, call of duty and community themed events, this is happening on the 31st of July. 

  1. South Socials 

Happening at Praia Lagos, this is a fun club-like event for people who enjoy socializing. It is the perfect way to start your weekend and it is happening on the 31st of July.

  1. Rooftop House

For lovers of EDM and a chance to dance away the stress of the week, Rooftop house is the perfect place to be on the 31st of July.

  1. Lagos Kpoetics

For readers, poets and Nigerian youths who enjoy poetry and spoken word presentations, this event features seven poets ready to bare all. It is happening on the 1st of August and it is a great way to go into the new month.

  1. Kultur People 

For ravers, lovers of Afrohouse, Afrotech, GQOM and 3Step, this is the rave to start your weekend with and it is happening on Saturday, the 1st of August. 

  1. National Cake 

Are you a fan of the theatre? Art and plays? If yes, then this comedic play happening on the 1st and 2nd of August is the best way to spend and close out your weekend.

  1. Silent Picnic

If you like silent disco parties, and night themed picnics, the Silent picnic is a mix of both and it is happening on the 1st of August.

  1. What Comes To Mind When You See The Garments? 

Hosted by FF Projects, this art exhibition curated by Stephen Tayo is for art lovers and those looking to get in touch with their emotions. It is happening on the 1st of August.

  1. The Four Seasons 

Hosted by Muson Centre, this live classical concert by Antonio Vivaldi is perfect for lovers of classical music and it is happening on Sunday, the 2nd of August.

  1. Scribs And Friends 

If your birthday is in August and you need an excuse to celebrate with more people, this night of games, food, good music and a chance to make new friends is what should be on your weekend agenda. It is happening on the 2nd of August.

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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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