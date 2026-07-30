Ranked! Our Top 10 Nollywood Action Films Of The 2020s

Nollywood has put out some of the best Nollywood action films in the last 2020s, and some of these films, even while action-centred, have brought tears to our eyes and made us leave the room more excited than when we came in. In this article, we list our top 10 Nollywood action films of the decade.

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story (2020)

“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” is the official remake of the 1995 classic Nigerian action thriller “Rattlesnake.” When a young man assembles an elite crew of criminals, they begin to perform complicated heists across the country until he makes too many enemies who are determined to stop him. This movie ranks first for how well it portrays an action thriller with a heist plotline in Nigeria, which is no easy feat. It was directed by Ramsey Nouah, and it features Bucci Franklin, Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, Odera Adimorah and Efe Iwara.

The Milkmaid (2020)

“The Milkmaid” tells the story of a milkmaid searching for her younger sister during a violent conflict. When she is forced to approach a militant group responsible for her separation from her sister, she must avoid the violence surrounding the situation. This film ranks second because of how emotionally charged it is. Even in an action movie, it pulls at our heartstrings without losing the essence of an action film. “The Milkmaid” was directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, and it stars Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Jammal, Anthonieta Kalunta, and Gambo Usman Kona.

Gangs of Lagos (2023)

“Gangs of Lagos” is the perfect Nollywood action film that reflects the reality of the Lagos scene. When three friends find out their adoptive father has been murdered, they join a gang, and with the start of an election campaign, they are drawn to different gang wars that cause strife between them. It ranks third because of its raw action and real Lagos feel. The film won the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for Best Visual Effects. It was directed by Jade Osiberu, and some of the cast members are Tobi Bakre, Chike, Adesua Etomi, and Iyabo Ojo.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020)

When two twin sisters are reunited, with one being a kind-hearted gangster and one being an uptight rich sister, they find themselves disagreeing on everything, including family and the lifestyle of crime. When one twin is kidnapped, they have to put aside their differences to ensure they are both safe. The honest, dramatic and comedic feel of this is why it is the fourth film on our ranking. “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” was co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz; some of the cast members are Eniola Badmus, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Thomas, Alexx Ekubo, and Yemi Alade.

Amina (2021)

Set in the 16th century, “Amina” is a historical action film that details the life of a young woman who realises she must use her military skills and prowess to defend her family’s kingdom from enemies waging war against them. This film’s women-centric approach was a thrilling aspect that made it an even more exciting watch. It ranks fifth in our list. Directed by Izu Ojukwu, the cast includes Lucy Ameh, Ali Nuhu, Yakubu Mohammed, and Clarion Chukwura.

Brotherhood (2022)

“Brotherhood” follows the life of two brothers who, after spending years fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, find themselves operating on opposite sides of the law, with one as a gang member and the other as a task force agent. When the brother in the task force is given the job of hunting down his brother’s gang, all hell breaks loose. “Brotherhood’s” approach to a complicated relationship between siblings on different paths of life made it an emotional and yet action-charged watch, putting it at number six of our list. “Brotherhood” was directed by Loukman Ali and stars Falz, Mercy Aigbe, Tobi Bakre and Zubby Michael.

King of Thieves (2022)

“King of Thieves” is an epic folktale that follows the fictional kingdom of “Ajeromi” which is thrown into chaos when a feared bandit launches an attack on the people. When the commoners are forced to rise as warriors against the bandit and his raiders, the tide is turned. “King of Thieves” came at a time when we were in desperate need of an epic Robin Hood-style film, and it did not disappoint. It ranks seventh on our list. It was co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, and it stars Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, Odunlade Adekola, and Brodda Shaggi.

Shanty Town (2023)

“Shanty Town” follows the plan of a group of courtesans to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin they work under, but their plans are riddled with obstructions due to the kingpin’s political ties. Shanty Town’ is an exemplary work of art, and if you are wondering why it is 8th on our list, this action thriller series made us explore emotions beneath the surface of the lives of sex workers; it forces an in-depth review of the trauma and violence faced by them. It was directed by Dimeji Ajibola and stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Sola Sobowale, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Chidi Mokeme.

Jagun Jagun (2023)

With an epic setting, “Jagun Jagun” follows the story of a determined young man who dreams of becoming a powerful warrior, joins the elite army, and finds himself in the snare of a maniacal warlord. In his fight against the bloodthirsty warlord, he finds love. “Jagun Jagun” makes it to the 9th spot on our list for its war-centric feel and the cinematography, which blew us out of the water. The film was directed by Tope Adebayo and Femi Adebayo, who is also the main character, alongside Fathia Balogun, Lateef Adedimeji, and Odunlade Adekola.

Hijack’93 (2024)

This 2024 film is based on the story of four Nigerian men who hijacked a Nigerian Airways plane in a bid to leverage hostages against the government in an attempt to overthrow the military. This film ranks 10th on our list for its storytelling, the emotional depth of its characters, and its high-quality visuals. The film was directed by Robert O. Peters and features Sharon Ooja, Idia Aisien, Sam Dede, Bob Manuel, and Efe Iwara.