theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Lola Shoneyin
July 30, 2026

Lola Shoneyin Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

by
Davido’s Album ‘Oriadè, Nigerian Top Food Tourist’s Video, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today 
Nigeria’s AI Moment: Laying the Foundations for the Boom Ahead

Lola Shoneyin is a Nigerian poet and author famously known for her debut novel “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives.” Lola began her career as a poet and short-story writer, with some of her work appearing in the Post Express in 1995. In 1998, she released her first volume of poetry, “So All The Time I Was Sitting in An Egg,” and in 2002, she released her second volume of poetry titled “Riverbird.”

Although Lola initially wrote her first and second novels, the second, “Harlot,” remains unpublished to this day; her third novel, which is now being adapted by Mo Abudu into a Nollywood film, was her first published work. The novel first gained prominence when it was adapted as a stage play by Rotimi Babatunde. Lola has written for numerous newspapers, including The Scotsman, The Guardian, and The Times, on issues such as racism, Nigeria’s tradition of polygamous marriage, the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram, and the elections of now-former President Muhammadu Buhari.

She is also the founder and director of the Book Buzz Foundation, a non-governmental organisation established in 2012 to promote arts and culture within local and global spaces, and is a co-founder of “Infusion,” a popular monthly gathering for music, art, and culture in Abuja, Nigeria. She also runs the publishing imprint and bookshop Ouida Books in Nigeria and is an elected fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places, and platforms in the media and creative industries—with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Lola Shoneyin’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

Master List
, , , , , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Children of Blood and Bone
Why does Children of Blood and Bone feel both Nigerian and distant at the same time?
Previous Post
Ranked! Our Top 10 Nollywood Action Films Of The 2020s
Next Post
You May Also Like
Mayowa Idowu Has been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Wande Thomas Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Wande Thomas Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Best Amakhian Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Davido’s Album ‘Oriadè, Nigerian To...
Nigeria’s AI Moment: Laying the Founda...
The Definitive List of the Most Impactful People in Media
The Definitive List of the Most Impactfu...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Children of Blood and Bone
Can Children of Blood and Bone become Af...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1