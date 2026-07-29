Wande Thomas Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Wande Thomas is a creative director, filmmaker, and media entrepreneur building the next generation of African content ecosystems. As the Founder and Creative Director of Urbangidi, he has spent over a decade creating culturally relevant stories across film, television, digital media, and branded content, delivering projects for brands including Access Bank, AIICO Insurance, Maggi, Delta Soap, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Through Urbangidi, Thomas has produced acclaimed projects including Under the Influence for Showmax and Close of Business for Africa Magic. He also produced and directed the company’s first original drama series, Spiraling, starring Toni Tones, Folu Storms, and Jim Iyke, and served as director on The Founder, the forthcoming series created by Bolanle Olukanni.

Beyond filmmaking, Thomas is the founder of Madeaux Africa, a digital media network focused on original content for contemporary African audiences, including the award-winning podcast Menisms. Through his work across both platforms and as a speaker on Africa’s creative economy—including his TEDx talk, Why Africa Must Fail Fast—he continues to champion the development of world-class African media platforms that empower local storytellers and connect African stories with audiences across the continent and beyond.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Wande Thomas’ profile, check out the Masterlist.