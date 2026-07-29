BBN 11: Not Every Housemate Has A Rosy Personality, Here’s What We Can Expect From Them

Big Brother Naija season 11 has kicked off, and within a few days in the house, the “Show Ya Sef” housemates have begun to unravel their personalities. Some have rosy personalities and some, we think the housemates should be mindful of them.

In this article, we list the 24 contestants and what you should expect from their personalities in the show judging from our observations in the last few days.

Tram

Tram is a 24-year-old streamer, with a competitive spirit. From what we have seen of his personality so far, first from his entrance and the few days spent in the house, he is going to be the life of the party and a ball of energy.

Temi Nkem

21-year-old Temi Nkem came into the house with a lot of confidence, and a strategy and after a few days in the house, it is evident that she adheres to rules with her eyes fully on the win and no intention to be part of a “ship.”

Martins & Chimson

30-year-old Martins and 27-year-old Chimson are both the kind-hearted spirits that we think the housemates need. Both contestants have a level of maturity that will come into play when arguments arise in the house.

Abi

From her first day in the house, it was evident Abi would be bringing in the drama and the chaos necessary to keep viewers tuned in to the show. While some might see her character as harsh, it will bring in the much needed drama that viewers enjoy.

Mercedes

Although her first few days started out with her barely making any noise, Mercedes has shown herself to be the sultry, funny, and confident woman every Big Brother Naija season needs.

Flora

Much like the winner of the last season of Big Brother Naija, Flora is a ball of chaos, humor and energy. By the second day of the season, she was seen stumping around the house making her case. If she makes it until the final weeks, we believe she’ll be a fan favorite.

Keivo & Aikou

27-year-old Keivo and 25-year-old Aikou have a lot in common, from their background in tech, to their calm demeanor, both of these contestants have not yet shown much of themselves outside of their patience, which will inadvertently make them beloved by the housemates and viewers.

Nomy

Nomy might have introduced herself as a quiet worker, but it has become clear in the last few days since the show started that she is a principled person who is quick to speak against injustice.

Goddessa

Goddessa introduced herself as a bold and unafraid individual and she has been true to her words. Her personality within just three days in the house have been strong, steady and confident, she will be a thrill to watch in the coming days.

Bluetophia

Bluetophia is exactly like she introduced herself to the audience on the opening night “confident, sharp and calm,” however one trait she didn’t mention was that she is also the life of the party. Her presence in the house has been that of a ball of energy.

Cassi & Yusuf

25-year-old Yusuf from Kogi, and 27-year-old Cassi both have a calming effect in the house, with Yusuf going for the lover boy tag, and Cassi being the organised personality in the house. Their calmness also adds an air of unpredictable energy which could make for good reality tv.

Barry

Barry came into the house with his fashionable persona as his armor but within a few days, his squabble with Chimsom has made it obvious to fans that he is more than his stylistic choices.

Neche

Following her entrance into the house, Neche quickly became a fan favorite because of her career choice as a lawyer but she has also shown herself to be capable of chaos and drama. Neche’s strong personality shows exactly why she chose a career in law.

Sheba

True to her words after her entrance into the house, Sheba has been glued to Tram’s side proving her point that she came into the house looking to find love. Her fan base is currently a large number of people rooting for her “ship.”

Ricky

Ricky’s wish to stand out in Big Brother’s house is already on a successful path, from what we have glimpsed of his character after a heated argument with other housemates, it is clear that Ricky is a “no-nonsense” personality.

Bells

Although Bells’ presence in the house might not be as loud as her fellow contestants, it is becoming apparent that she is the quiet chaos starter who sits back and watches the chaos she intensifies. She is the perfect contestant for a reality show like Big Brother Naija.

Kamsy

22-year-old Kamsy might have started out ready to cause drama in Big Brother’s house but only a few days in and it is obvious Kamsy avoids drama when she can. Her lovable and calm personality is one that will have her being a fan-favorite.

Araga

Lover boy Araga has a charming and strong personality that we presume is going to have him beloved by all the contestants. Not only is he intelligent, he is also winning to be a listener, a personality trait that is often favored in the house.

Gerard, Oyin & Sultex

23-year-old Gerard, 22-year-old Oyin, 24-year-old Sultex, have been quiet personalities in the house, and while viewers are speculating that these contestants are sitting back and observing before they show their real personalities, we are wondering if their reality personalities don’t tally with being quiet observers.