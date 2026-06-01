Big Brother Naija 2026: What Producers Are Looking For in the Next Cast Based on Past Seasons 

The 2026 Big Brother Naija auditions are underway, with the show set to premiere on July 26, 2026. With all the excitement around possible casting and the drama from previous contestants, we are wondering what the criteria for next season’s cast will be.

One thing has been evident in the casting choices for Big Brother Naija in the last few years: the casting team puts in almost every personality type you can expect from the past seasons, and the audience’s reaction to these contestants, the big personalities, often ends up as fan favourites.

Possible Personality Types We’ll See In The Big Brother House This Season

Judging by the personality traits we have noticed in the past seasons, here are 5 personality types we think might be in the new season.

The Chaotic Contestants

Every year, there has been a character in the Big Brother house who is chaotic yet, in most cases, a lovable contestant who wins the hearts of their fellow contestants and viewers alike. Contestants like Imisi, Phyna, Tacha, Mercy Eke, and Veeiye, among others, won the hearts of the audience with their big personalities, even if they don’t often win the show.

The Calm Contestants

Big Brother Naija likes to throw into the mix of big and bright personalities a contestant who is calm and collected and is often the voice of reason for the entire house. While they are loved by everyone, they are also rarely found in drama, and they end up leaving the house with a dedicated fanbase. People like Nengi and Miracle are perfect examples.

The Talented Contestants

These contestants are often people interested in breaking into the entertainment industry, and they use their time in the house to showcase their talents. Oftentimes, these contestants already have a foot inside the entertainment industry and only need a big push from an audience like Big Brother Naija to make their journey smoother. Contestants like Bisola, Laycon, Liquorose, BamBam, and Neo, amongst others, fit this description.

The Lover Boys And Girls

Another constant in Big Brother Naija’s house is the lovers who come into the house looking to win the money but end up finding love. These contestants are often the ones who make it to the last few weeks because viewers are invested in their storylines, which also builds a fanbase dedicated to ensuring their love thrives. In some cases, these contestants end up getting married. In other cases, they are married and are hiding it to comply with the season’s rules. Contestants like BamBam, Teddy A, Gedoni, and Khafi fit this category.

The Type-A Contestant

These contestants are the ones who take charge of ensuring everyone in the house eats properly while managing resources. They are also people who dress and carry themselves in a certain manner throughout their time in the house. Viewers often praise them for their elegance and organised approach to the Big Brother house. Contestants like Dede, Saskay, and Diane, amongst others, fit this description.

What Do We Think?

Although the reality show houses people from different walks of life and with different personalities, it’s impossible to fully flesh out the contestants who make it into the house. The casting choices from the past seasons give you an idea of what to expect before the season starts airing. Which of these personality types have been at the top of your voting lists these past seasons?