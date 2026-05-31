8 Nigerian Fashion Moments From 2026 That Deserve A Magazine Cover 

The Nigerian fashion scene is a diverse yet unique space, and every so often we see looks we believe are so well-designed and curated that they deserve a magazine cover. In this article, we list our top 8 fashion moments in 2026 that should have made it to a magazine cover. Which is your favorite?

Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma Ikokwu has been consistent in serving out-of-the-box fashion looks, but the favourite that we think deserves a magazine cover was from the AMVCA. The influencer and entrepreneur debuted 3 looks, and the third was unique, taking a nod to the MET Gala’s “Fashion is Art” theme; it was designed by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

Akin Faminu

Akin Faminu is known for a style that defies what is typically considered male fashion. This look did in fact make it into an editorial, but we believe it could be a magazine cover. The outfit designed by Orange Culture is both colorful and detailed.

Tomike Adeoye

To us, Tomike Adeoye is one of the fashionable celebrities who do not get enough praise for their style. In a look she recently wore to a movie premiere, she looked every bit of a northern princess in a breathtaking pink dress designed by Chels Fashion Empire; the pictures looked something out of Vogue.

Bisola Aiyeola

The looks this Big Brother Naija reality star put out for her birthday were giving a ‘Zendaya’ level of showstopper. However, our favorite was a stunning look designed by Aso ng, one that would make a perfect magazine cover photo.

Prince Nelson Enwerem

This Big Brother Naija star could easily be awarded the title for “best native attires,” because every time he steps out with a new look, we have something to add to our “mood board.” Our favorite look from him in 2026, one that deserves its own magazine spread, is a House of Vieve design that makes him look regal.

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo is almost the star of the show during every award season, and 2026 was no exception. The actress and fashion goddess showed exactly why she belongs on magazine covers in a spiral dress by Indian designer Srushti Patil.

Shine Rosman

“To Kill A Monkey” star and model Shine Rosman has taken our breath away several times, but her look at the Bridgerton premiere has been our favorite in 2026. The dress designed by Lasosa was the perfect definition of “elegance.” She not only fit the theme of the premiere but also stole the show.

Adekunle Gold

Slowly but surely, Adekunle Gold has cemented his status as one of the best-dressed musicians in the country. Throughout 2026, the singer has churned out unique looks that have left us wanting more. Our favorite look from him is a pinstriped suit that looked styled to perfection.