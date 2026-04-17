The Nigerian fashion scene has many fashion icons who not only revolutionized the country’s fashion industry but also set the precedent and continue to inspire us. In this article, we discuss 10 Nigerian fashion stars we all look up to.

Denola Grey

Denola Grey is one of the most iconic male fashion stars in the Nigerian space. His fashion style is unique, experimental, and innovative. Denola Grey’s fashion has always received praise for how much he defies the norms of how men are socialized to style themselves. For many, Denola Grey’s style is Nigerian fashion excellence.

Temi Otedola

The third Otedola sister is often praised for her simple yet elegant, well-put-together style. With an emphasis on her unique outfit choices and show-stopping wedding picks, Temi Otedola is a fashion icon to watch. Temi Otedola’s style leans toward clean lines, restrained drama, and silhouettes that speak before she does.

Akin Faminu

Content creator and fashion guru Akin Faminu is another Nigerian man who has consistently shown his ability to style himself in the most unexpected and yet beautifully done way. He is known for his clean-cut yet colorful looks, which are typically unseen in male fashion in the country. Akin Faminu is a celebrity whose red-carpet looks are always exciting to watch due to how well he carries himself.

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye is a stylish celebrity who consistently makes our list of the country’s best-dressed. With a diverse and experimental fashion sense, Bimbo transitions smoothly from clean-looking attire to business casual and even street fashion. Her fashion style continues to evolve, and we look forward to it, which has secured her position as one of the top 10 Nigerian fashion stars we look up to.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The Big Brother Naija host is one fashion icon known for his style choices that always leave his audience wanting more. Known for recreating some of the most iconic looks in Nigerian media, Ebuka has a reputation as one of the best-dressed men in the industry. For almost a decade, Ebuka has popped out in colorful, well-tailored, and elegant outfits.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon’s Ooja growth as a fashion star in Nigeria has been thrilling to witness. She has mastered the art of mixing feminine looks with romantic elements and yet maintaining a bold outlook. Sharon’s fashion style can best be described as feminine, confident, bold, and sexy. Two years later, her looks at her wedding are still hailed as some of the best in the Nigerian wedding scene.

Adekunle Gold

If you are shocked that Adekunle Gold made it to this list, you have not been paying attention. The Nigerian singer is one of the best-dressed male singers in the country, with what can best be described as an experienced eye for fashion. From his outfit choices to how they are styled, it is clear that Adekunle Gold puts a lot of effort into curating his outfits, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. His clean, colorful, and often culturally influenced fashion has made him one of the 10 fashion stars we look up to.

Chioma Ikokwu

Entrepreneur and reality star Chioma Ikokwu is a fashion icon. Known for her elegant, maximalist fashion choices, Chioma Ikokwu’s wardrobe is the stuff of most people’s dreams. Shifting easily from classic beauty to business chic and fashion goddess, Chioma’s ability to create monumental looks is exactly why she is one of our top 10 fashion stars.

Priscillia Ojo

Fashion creator and influencer Priscillia is one of the young Nigerian women who are impacting the country’s fashion scene. Known for her well-curated red carpet looks and beautiful day-to-day fashion style that ranges from classic to streetwear and occasional sexy and confident looks. Priscillia Ojo sits at the top for many women of her generation as a fashion star.

Saga Deolu

Reality star and actor Saga Deolu’s growth as one of the fan-favorite fashion stars has been a thrill to watch. Shifting easily from refined to expressive. His fashion shows how well he understands tailoring. Saga Deolu’s fashion is a confident approach to balancing classic menswear with a modern edge. His red-carpet looks are always amongst the best-dressed looks for men in the Nigerian fashion scene.