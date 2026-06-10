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Nollywood’s infusion of queer characters into Nigerian films has gradually grown over the years, from supporting or antagonist roles to main roles. The stories have slowly become more nuanced, with realistic portrayals of queer roles.

In this article, we list 7 Nollywood films with LGBTQ+ characters.

Emotional Crack (2003)

A couple going through marital troubles rife with domestic violence begins to have extramarital affairs with the same woman, a decision that tears that marriage further apart. When the woman’s reputation is ruined from her part in the troubles of the couple, she takes her own life. It was directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen. The film features Dakore Akande, Ramsey Nuoah, and Stephanie Okereke.

2. Men In Love (2010)

A gay man’s existence becomes a threat to a marriage seemingly on the brink of collapse when he begins pining after his old university friend, even after his advances are refused. The film follows the chaos that comes upon both their lives as his obsession grows. Directed by Moses Ebere, the cast includes John Dumelo and Muna Obiekwe.



3. Veil of Silence (2014)

Set in the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan signing the law against same-sex marriage in Nigeria, this film documentary sheds light on the experience of queer people living in Nigeria, the effect of the criminalization against them.

It was directed by Habeeb Lawal.

Hell or High Water (2016)

This short film follows a pastor as he navigates his faith alongside his love for another man. A reality that can psychologically break him. “Hell or High Water” was directed by Oluseyi Asurf Amuwa and features Davies Adedayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, and Tunbosun Aiyedehin.

Walking With Shadows (2019)

An adaptation of Jude Dibia’s novel, “Walking In Shadows,” follows the story of a man who has spent all his life running from his true identity. His decision to hide his sexuality has forced him to create a version of himself acceptable to society, and when he finds himself grappling with loneliness, he has to choose between living his truth and society’s validation. Directed by Aoife O’Kelly, the film stars Ozzy Agu, Ayoola Ayoola, and Funlola Aofiyebi.

Ìfé (2020)

Ìfé is known as one of Nollywood’s first full-length lesbian romance films. The film tells the story of two lesbian women who face challenges caused by their sexuality while living in Nigeria. The production, produced by Pamela Adie, features Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Cindy Amadi.

All The Colors Of The World Are Between Black And White (2023)

Two men who meet in Lagos develop a deep affection for each other as they tour the city. However, the pressure of society on their relationship reminds them that the country views homosexuality as taboo. The film was directed by Babatunde Apalowo. The cast members are Riyo David, Martha Ehinome, and Tope Tedela.