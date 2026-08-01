Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

Phyna threatens legal action over Carter Efe’s alleged sex remarks

Portable disqualified as Charles Okocha wins boxing rematch

Burna Boy credits Ed Sheeran for landing the World Cup’s collab with Shakira

Eucharia Anunobi kneels in church to appeal for support for Ngozi Nwosu

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ breaks preview record with $72m, surpassing ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Phyna threatens legal action over Carter Efe’s alleged sex remarks

Reality TV star Phyna has threatened legal action against streamer Carter Efe over alleged defamatory comments made during a livestream. In a pre-action letter that was dated July 30, her lawyers accused the content creator of falsely claiming they had a sexual relationship.

According to the letter, Carter Efe allegedly repeated, “You slept with me,” during a broadcast on Twitch and X. Phyna’s legal team argued that the statement damaged her reputation by suggesting she uses sexual relationships to secure appearances on livestreams.

The lawyers demanded that Carter Efe retract the statement within seven days, issue the retraction on the same platforms where it was made, and provide a written undertaking not to make similar remarks in the future.

Portable disqualified as Charles Okocha wins boxing rematch

Charles Okocha defeated Portable in their celebrity boxing rematch after the singer was disqualified during the first round of the bout tagged Unfinished Business at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

The fight took a dramatic turn when Portable brought Okocha to the canvas with a leg takedown, turning the contest into a wrestling match. After officials separated the pair, the singer walked out of the ring, prompting the referee to award victory to Okocha.

Portable later returned to the ring, but officials upheld the disqualification. The defeat marks his second straight loss in celebrity boxing, following his earlier defeat to streamer Carter Efe in May.

Burna Boy credits Ed Sheeran for landing the World Cup’s collab with Shakira

Burna Boy has revealed that British singer Ed Sheeran helped him land a feature on Shakira’s song Dai Dai and also prepared him for performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Grammy-winning artiste said Sheeran warned him about the pressure of performing at the tournament, describing him as a smart, caring and supportive friend. Sheeran is also credited as one of the songwriters on the track.

Shakira had earlier disclosed that she waited 20 days for Burna Boy to record his verse, describing his contribution as the “cherry on top” that elevated the song. Dai Dai, the official World Cup anthem, celebrates resilience and inner strength.

Eucharia Anunobi kneels in church to appeal for support for Ngozi Nwosu

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi appealed for financial support for her colleague Ngozi Nwosu, who needs three life-saving surgeries for an undisclosed illness. During a church service, Anunobi knelt before the congregation, urging Nigerians to help cover the remaining treatment costs.

“You know, Ngozi Nwosu, she is down, and she has to do three surgeries. She needs ₦30 million. I’m sure most of you have seen it on the internet,” Anunobi said. “I’m using God to beg you. She has added joy to this nation. These are legends of acting, but she is getting older, and sickness wants to take her life before her time.”

Nwosu, 62, revealed she was hospitalised and needed three surgeries costing ₦30 million. Abia State Governor Alex Otti donated ₦25 million, easing the burden, but she still needs ₦5 million for the procedures. She urged fans and well-wishers not to abandon her, saying, “Please, the thing has gone beyond my control. I need your help. Don’t let me die.”

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ breaks preview record with $72m, surpassing ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with a record $72 million in previews, surpassing Avengers: Endgame’s $60 million. It’s on track for a major box office debut. The film is projected to earn over $100 million on its first Friday, including previews, joining an elite group of five films with that milestone.

The titles are Avengers: Endgame ($157.4M), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($121.96M), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($119.1M), Avengers: Infinity War ($106.3M), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($104.6M). Estimates suggest Brand New Day’s opening weekend will be $260-$280 million, the second-largest ever, behind Avengers: Endgame and ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home.