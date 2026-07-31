The Definitive List of the Most Impactful People in Media

There are journalists, presenters, hosts, on-air personalities, experts, and consultants who have carved their names in the Nigerian media and entertainment space. This list is a comprehensive list of 100 individuals who inspire us in their respective fields in the past year.

Taymesan

Temisan Emmanuel, popularly known as “Taymesan,” is a Nigerian media personality, content creator, event host, and host of the popular podcast “Tea With Tay.” With over a decade of experience, which began as a model for magazines and organisations like Lagos Fashion Week, BellaNaija Style, ThisdayStyle, and Design Week, he pivoted to event hosting and presenting after hosting the 15th Season of The Future Africa Awards. Since pivoting, Taymesan has also featured in Nollywood films and has hosted notable celebrities like Fola, Davido, Toke Makinwa, Yemi Alade, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on his podcast.

Wande Thomas

Wande Thomas is a Nigerian media entrepreneur, filmmaker, creative director, and founder of African digital network “Madeaux Africa,” a platform that caters to all creative things for men, like the “Menisisms,” “Lowkey relatable,” and “Peeker” podcasts and founder of film ideation and production company “Urbangidi Showtime.” Wande is also popularly known for his talent as an established TV and film director who has worked on shows like “Smart Money Woman,” “Lara of Lagos,” and “Under The Influence.”

Jola Ayeye

Jolaoluwa Ayeye, who is popularly and professionally known as Jola Ayeye or Jollz, is a well-known podcaster, screenwriter, and media personality. She began her career at Big Cabal Media and was a writer for one of the leading digital magazines under Big Cabal Media, “Zikoko,” before co-founding her podcast, “I Said What I Said,” one of the biggest podcasts out of Africa. Jola Ayeye is also the founder of Happy Noisemakers and Salt and Truth, a production company, and Carousel Network, a podcast network. As a screenwriter, Jola has writing credits on a number of successful TV shows like Far From Home (2022 series) and The Smart Money Woman.

Babatope Moses

Babatope Moses is a leading figure in the Nigerian media, film, and entertainment industries with over two decades of experience working in film distribution, cinema operations, and production. He is the CEO of Nile Media Entertainment, which oversees Nile Cinemas, Nile Motion Pictures, and Nile Entertainment. Moses is credited for being one of the figures that shaped the Nigerian box office landscape and built bridges between Nollywood and the global market. He is also the co-founder of Filmhouse and the former MD of FilmOne, which oversaw a large percentage of Nollywood distributions. He is also a member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Adebola Williams

Adebola Williams is a media entrepreneur, journalist, and political consultant. Before passing on the baton, Adebola was the Group CEO of RED for Africa, which he co-founded. Red Media is Africa’s largest portfolio of youth media brands, which include Red Media Africa, Statecraft Inc., The Future Awards Africa, and YNaija. His career in media and television began at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where he advocated for youth and eventually good governance. He writes a monthly column on brands and communication in The Guardian (Nigeria) and was named the 2014 Business Leader of the Year, West Africa, at the CNBC Africa All Africa Business Leaders Awards.

Nedu Wazobia

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, professionally known as Nedu Wazobia, is a multi-talented creative radio personality, broadcast journalist, comedian, content creator, presenter, and actor who has been a known figure in the Nigerian media space for over a decade. He began his career in radio during his mandatory NYSC service, where he worked as an on-air personality, and after his service year, he joined Wazobia FM, where he became a household name. He co-hosted the podcast Honest Bunch, alongside Husband Material, Deity Cole, and Ezinne, which discussed topics relevant to millennial and Gen Z audiences, before leaving in 2025.

Wana Udobang

Wana Udobang, popularly known as “Wana Wana” is a Nigerian writer, filmmaker, journalist, poet, and television personality. After graduating with a first-class degree in journalism, she worked for the BBC World Service as a freelance features producer and appeared on Al Jazeera, Bella Naija, The Guardian and Huffington Post, amongst others. Wana also worked as a researcher at Wise Buddy Productions, Above the Title Productions, and Somethin’ Else and as a radio presenter and producer at 92.3 Inspiration FM for six years. In 2020, Wana was selected to participate in the 54th International Writing Program Fall Residency at the University of Iowa, courtesy of the United States Department of State.

Feyikemi Abudu

Feyikemi Abudu, who is professionally known as FK Abudu, is a podcaster, entrepreneur and activist. Feyikemi started out her career in business development at She Leads Africa, the financial empowerment forum for African women, and went on to build a career out of organising business development training for banks and start-ups, first working with brands like Taxify and Bolt. FK Abudu made it to the Time 100 list, which aims to highlight the 100 individuals who are shaping the future of their fields and defining the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, health and science, sports, and activism. She is also one half of one of the biggest podcasts in Africa, the “I Said What I Said” podcast, and a co-founder of the podcast network “Carousel Network.”

Tomiwa Aladekomo

Tomiwa Aladekomo is a Nigerian media executive, internet entrepreneur and politician, popularly known for his status as the CEO of Big Cabal Media, which houses Zikoko and Tech Cabal. Before taking on the title of Chief Executive Officer of Zikoko, Tomiwa founded Quirk, a concerts and event company, and also worked for Atlantic Records as a designer, creating album covers for artists like Lupe Fiasco and TI. He eventually moved on to the Nigerian Breweries, where he managed the company’s alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and joined Ventra Media Group in 2016, where he was later named managing director. He became the CEO of Big Cabal Media after the company’s founder exited. Alongside his status as the CEO of Big Cabal Media, he also hosted Tech into the Future on Arise News, where he spoke to millions of people around the continent on the goings-on of the tech industry.

Mayowa Idowu

Mayowa Idowu is a journalist, lawyer, media entrepreneur, host, producer, and the co-founder of Culture Custodian, a leading Nigerian youth culture media company and digital archive he founded in 2014. Mayowa is notable for his contribution to the growth of Nigerian creatives by offering rare insights and reports into the individuals whose job it is to shape the narrative of contemporary culture. He began his career as a blogger, making profiles of celebrities, and eventually grew into the existence of Culture Custodian. He is one of the most notable figures in the Nigerian media and publishing space.

Korty EO

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju, professionally known as “Korty EO” is a presenter, filmmaker, writer, digital creator and former model. Korty’s career began in the modelling world, where she worked as a runway model for big-name Nigerian brands, signed under “Few Models,” before pivoting to working under Zikoko as a writer and content producer and eventually as the head of content for Empawa Africa, a job that she quit in pursuit of her dream as a filmmaker and a YouTube creator. In the years since, Korty has become one of the most notable YouTubers in the country, working with international organisations like Vogue, Victoria’s Secret, YouTube, and Coca-Cola. She has also interviewed some of the biggest names in Nigeria, like Tony Elumelu, Ayra Starr, Asake, Don Jazzy, Victony, Tems and many others. She was recently mentioned by Rolling Stone as one of the Nigerian creators going global.

Mo Abudu

Mosunmola Abudu, popularly known as Mo Abudu, is one of the pillars of the Nollywood industry and a media mogul. Although her career path did not start in Nollywood but in the HR department, Mo went on to create her show “Moments with Mo,” which she produced and directed, and it was a successful show. Mo Abudu also founded Ebonylife Television, a major lifestyle network, which also includes Ebonylife Films and Ebonylife Studios, and they have produced big movies which have gone on to break records; movies like “The Wedding Party,” “Òlòtūré,” and “Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke” have all been produced under Ebonylife Studios.

Best Amakhian

Best Amakhian is a prominent media entrepreneur, podcast producer, and the founder of Glitch Africa and Glitch Studios, one of the biggest Pan-African media and music platforms known for creating podcasts like “The Honest Bunch” and “Bahd and Boujee.” Best began his career in television and radio production, spending over a decade in that industry before he conceived the idea of Glitch Africa as a way to document and present live music performances with cinematic precision and authenticity.

Adetoun Cole

Adetoun Cole is a Nigerian media personality, presenter, TV host, content creator and former host of one of Africa’s leading podcasts, “The Honest Bunch.” Popularly known as “Deity Cole,” Adetoun began her career as an on-air personality at Rhythm 93.7 FM, co-hosting the “Morning Drive,” before moving into content creation and eventually becoming one of the most influential podcasters in the country. Adetoun has been in the media industry for over a decade.

Femi Bakre

Femi Bakre is an award-winning engineer, media entrepreneur, content creator, and the CEO of Kraks Media, a popular digital marketing agency in Nigeria. Femi’s career began in the tech industry before he co-founded Kraks TV as a viral content aggregator and grew it into one of the biggest platforms for African slapstick comedy and, eventually, a multi-million naira digital business. Kraks Media has also diversified its business by establishing subsidiaries focused on events, video production, eSports, and talent management and has produced numerous web series, short films, and youth-centred events. In 2017, he was awarded The Future Awards Africa Prize for New Media after just 3 years of running Kraks Media.

Chinasa Anukam

Chinasa Anukam is a multi-talented Nigerian-American actress, comedian, writer, and host of the YouTube TV series “Is This Seat Taken?” She interviews Nigerian celebrities in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere. Chinasa’s career began in the comedy industry as a stand-up comedian in the UK, before taking to TikTok to post rap videos and eventually taking the stage as an actress in the Nollywood series, “Money. Men. Marriage.” Since beginning her YouTube shows, Chinasam has hosted musicians, actors, actresses, and filmmakers like Ayra Starr, Fireboy, Falz, and many more.

Linda Ikeji

Linda Ikeji is a famous Nigerian blogger, writer, entrepreneur and former model. Although known for her controversial blogs and online publications, she is still revered as one of the biggest bloggers in Nigeria with over 20 years of blogging history. She also ventured into online radio broadcasting. The station is operated from the Linda Ikeji Media Office. Some of its programmes are broadcast live on Linda Ikeji TV. In 2023, Linda made her debut into the Nollywood production scene by producing her first movie titled “Dark October.”

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett is a multi-talented actress, journalist, television presenter, and cosmetologist. In 1975, Ajai-Lycett was invited to join the staff of Africa Magazine, published by Ralph Uwechue. Later, she became the pioneer editor of Africa Woman magazine, a women’s magazine for Africans in the diaspora. Taiwo is known for her status as a feminist. She was honoured with The Industry Merit Award at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi

Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi, popularly known as Gbemi O.O, is a former broadcaster at Beat 99.9FM, entrepreneur and current co-host of the “OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz” podcast. Gbemi’s media career has spanned over 21 years, beginning with her as a host of the Good Morning Nigeria show on Cool FM Nigeria, and the Midday Oasis before she moved to Beat FM. Gbemi was the deputy program director at Beat FM from 2011 to 2016 and the program director for the sister company, Naija FM 102.7, from 2011 to 2017. She left radio in December 2021. In 2008, Gbemi won the on-air personality of the year at The Future Awards Africa.

Do2dtun

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, professionally known as Do2dtun, is a Nigerian on-air personality, television host, media entrepreneur, and video jockey. Popularly known for his role as a radio personality and a concert and show host, Dotun’s career began in dance as a choreographer before he moved into a career as a radio broadcaster on Cool FM. His radio career saw him hosting several shows like Heineken’s Top 20, the Midday Oasis, Friday Nite PartyMix, the Sunday Afternoon show, and Soundcity TV’s “greatest countdown on earth” radio show. His career has spanned over 22 years and has resulted in him winning multiple awards across his career field.

Eku Edewor

Georgina Chloe Eku Edewor, professionally known as Eku Edewor, is a British-Nigerian television presenter, actress and model best known for her work as the host of the entertainment television program “53 Extra” on African Magic. Her career in media started with her competing in the British reality show “Britain’s Next Top Model,” before she went on to work as a production assistant. After moving to Nigeria 16 years ago, Eku began working on “53 Extra” as a co-presenter, and since then, she has co-hosted for other shows like Big Brother Africa All Stars, Pepsi Top 10 countdown, and many others.

Seun Okinbaloye

Seun Okinbaloye is a Nigerian broadcast journalist and political interviewer best known as the anchor of Politics Today on Channels Television. Widely regarded as one of the country’s leading political journalists, he has interviewed presidents, governors, lawmakers and other key public figures while covering major elections and national affairs. Known for his incisive interviewing style and commitment to factual, public-interest journalism, Okinbaloye has played a significant role in shaping political discourse and raising the standard of broadcast journalism in Nigeria.

Simi Drey

Simi Drey is an award-winning British-Nigerian host, actress, and TV presenter whose career began in radio. Her career in broadcasting started with her founding and working as an editor for “G Mag” in 2011, and later moved into her job at a radio station in Wales (Calon FM). Simi went on to work as an intern at HiTv, and two years later began hosting the Late Night Show on Cool FM. She also worked with Spice TV and Beat 99.9FM, where she hosted the Saturday and Sunday Morning show for three years before being moved to the weekday Morning Rush show. While working with Beat FM, Simi covered the MTV EMAs in Spain in 2019 and has since returned to television. She is the current host of the show “Movie Talk” on African Movie Channels.

Uche Pedro

Uche Pedro is a Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder of BellaNaija, one of Nigeria’s top blogs and media tech brands leading the entertainment and lifestyle content industry. Before founding Bella Naija 20 years ago, Uche began her career working for Cadbury and Shell Canada. She is an award-winning media and entertainment personality, and in 2016, she was awarded the African Blogger of the Year award at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards and in 2017, she was invited by the Obama Foundation for its first-ever summit. She was named in 2020 on the Forbes “Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women” list.

Shola Soyele

Shola Soyele is a Nigerian lawyer, journalist and the judiciary correspondent and host of Law Weekly for Channels Television. Shola is notable for her work in media and in making legal information readily available for the average Nigerian. She is a multiple award-winning correspondent, and was named the TV presenter of the year in the 2014 Exquisite Ladies of the Year (Eloy) Awards. In 2016, she was a recipient of the ‘Outstanding 40 Under-40 awards’ of the Nigerian Legal Awards, reserved for young legal practitioners whose works are shaping the future of the legal profession. Shola has also bagged an award from the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Ngozi Alaegbu

Ngozi Alaegbu is a broadcast journalist and TV presenter who has worked extensively with Nigerian media companies, like Degue Broadcasting Network and Television Continental and is currently at Arise TV, where she covers national stories and debates. Ngozi is an award-winning journalist who has also been listed as one of the top 25 Most Powerful women in journalism, at number 15. In 2021, she won the award for the television newscaster of the year at the 2021 Nigerian Media Merit Awards.

Frank Edoho

Frank Edoho is a television host, filmmaker, and photographer popularly known for his role as the host of one of Nigeria’s biggest game shows, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” from 2004-2017. Before his role as the host of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” he began his career as a presenter at a broadcasting corporation and also anchored a breakfast television show for the Nigerian Television Authority, Channel 9, Calabar. He has also worked as a voice artist on radio advertisements for several brands and corporations like First Monument Bank, Unilever, and Elizade Toyota, amongst others. He is an award-winning TV host, as the “Best TV Presenter of the Year in 2006” by People Magazine Award and the “Male TV Presenter of the Year 2008” by the Nigeria Kids Choice Awards.

Bolanle Olukanni

Bolanle Olukanni is an actor, television host, and radio host known for hosting “Moments with Mo” on DSTV and her work with Project Fame West Africa. Her career in television began with hosting “Moments with Mo,” which has since been crowned Africa’s first daily talk show. Bolanle has interviewed notable figures in the political and entertainment industries like Brandy, BBC journalist Zeinab Badawi, and Babatunde Raji Fashola. As an event host, Bolanle has moderated impactful events both internationally and locally, recently working as the co-host of the “Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards.”

Morayo Afolabi Brown

Morayo Afolabi Brown is a television host and the managing director of TVC Entertainment Channel. Her career in the Nigerian media space began in 2005 when she worked as a client service manager at CMC Connect, a public relations company. She later moved to CUE Media, a content development company, as the head of content and development and later became a senior executive in marketing and research. Morayo once worked as a business development manager and later became head of content and channels acquisition at HiTV, Nigeria’s first indigenous cable station provider, before she was hired as deputy director of programmes at TVC.

Rufai Oseni

Rufai Oseni is a Nigerian TV broadcaster, news anchor, and radio presenter popularly known for his work on Arise TV as a news anchor and talk show host. Rufai’s career began in radio, working for Unique JFM Radio, Unique FM, and Gold FM before transitioning into TV broadcasting and news presenting. He is known for his ability to ask the difficult questions of Nigerian politicians, many of whom he has interviewed. In 2023, he was awarded the title of “most engaging journalist on social media” by the Social Media Awards and the “most courageous TV host award of the year” and the “on-air personality of the year” at the Nigeria Media Nite-out in 2022.

Tana Adelana

Christiana Nkemdilim Adelana is a popularly known actress and OAP professionally known as Tana Adelana. Tana came into the entertainment spotlight as an OAP in 2002 and became the first ever Nigerian on Channel O as a TV presenter, and was the 2011 winner of the On Air Personality of the Year at the Future Awards and the 2005 Grinds Awards winner. Tana’s acting and presenting career has spanned over 24 years.

Gbenga Adeyinka

Gbenga Adeyinka is a multi-talented actor, radio and TV presenter, comedian, MC, and writer whose career has spanned decades. He was the first comedian to publish a comedy magazine in Nigeria known as Laffmattazz and became popular for his “shine shine bobo” promo for “Star Game Show.” he has also anchored television programmes for AIT, Galaxy TV, MBI, and Africa Magic on DStv.

Maupe Ogun-Yusuf

Maupe Ogun-Yusuf is a media personality and Nigerian journalist who has been in the industry for more than a decade. Maupe is currently the co-host of “Sunrise Daily” at Channels TV; she has worked with Channels TV since 2009. She is also an award-winning television broadcaster; in 2019, she won the award for outstanding television broadcaster from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. Maupe has also been named among the best 100 by Sun Newspapers’ Women’s Leadership Awards.

Andre Blaze Henshaw

Andre Blaze Henshaw is a multi-talented creative with a career portfolio as a radio personality, rapper, executive producer, and television host. He first gained notice as a member of the hip-hop group Tuck Tyght Allstars. His radio career began at Rhythm 93.7 FM Port Harcourt, where he worked for over six years before joining Nigezie as a TV host. He went on to work as a television host for Cable TV before accepting the offer to host Nigeria’s Got Talent. Andre has an extensive career history of hosting shows like True Search, Battle of the Year, and Peak Talent Show. He has been in the media and entertainment industry for 25 years.

Mariam Ileyemi

Mariam Ileyemi is a Nigerian blogger and journalist known for her interest in journalism that focuses on human development, cutting across health, education, economy, and environment. Mariam is a recipient of the 2020 Mamman Marshall Scholarship for Women in Journalism (MMSWJ) by Daria Media. Mariam’s opinion pieces have been featured on various publishing platforms like Nigerian Tribune, NewsWire, People’s Gazette and The Nation. She currently works as a journalist for Premium Times.

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa is a radio personality, television host, vlogger, and entrepreneur who is known as one of the most notable names in Nigerian media and entertainment with a career that began in radio. Toke made her major media debut as a co-host on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s “The Morning Drive Show.” She also went on to co-host Flytime TV’s “3 Live Chicks,” and although Toke has also moved into the film industry, she is still known for her exemplary work as a TV host for some of the biggest shows in Nigeria, from Big Brother Naija’s live show to the MBGN award. Toke has hosted numerous notable events, including the 2013 The Future Awards Africa, the 2014 Headies Awards, and the third season of The Voice Nigeria. She is a multiple award-winning television host.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a leading media personality and television host famous for his role as the Big Brother Naija host. Alongside hosting Big Brother Naija, Ebuka hosts “Rubbing Minds” on Channels TV and co-hosts The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television. He began his career as a reality star on the first season of Big Brother Nigeria, and while he finished in eighth place, he began hosting for Big Brother Naija during the second season of the show and has continued on with the role for the last 10 seasons. Ebuka is an award-winning television host.

Aisha Salaudeen

Aisha Salaudeen is a multimedia journalist, producer, feminist, and writer. Aisha Salaudeen currently works with CNN as a digital features producer, and before her work at CNN, Aisha started her career as a freelancer at Al Jazeera and the Financial Times. In 2018, she joined Stears Business as a journalist, where she worked on business and culture before moving into writing about the injustice faced by women in Nigeria. Since working with CNN, Aisha has worked on producing stories about women’s trauma, inequality, abortion rights, and sexual violence.

Adeola Fayehun

Adeola Fayehun is a journalist whose area of specialisation is heavily influenced by the current geopolitical, social, and economic issues that affect the daily lives of Africans living on the continent. She hosted a show on Sahara TV that featured her reporting on political news around the globe for 30 minutes. After leaving Sahara News, Adeola moved on to publishing new content on her YouTube channel about African politics, continuing her weekly satire show, Keeping It Real with Adeola. She is an award-winning journalist who is highly regarded for her straightforward approach to journalism.

Stephanie Coker

Stephanie Coker is one of the most influential Nigerian on-air personalities and a television presenter for MTV Base Africa and EbonyLife TV. Although she acts occasionally, Stephanie’s career lies in television presenting. Her career began when she won the MTV Freedom Presenter competition, which led to her starring in a TV advert and kickstarting her career. Stephanie’s work with MTV Base began with her anchoring the countdown show “Street Request.” She has worked with Cool FM as a host for the Midday Oasis and the MTV Big Friday show and has even co-hosted the Guinness Colourful World of More concerts. In 2014, she won an award at the Esquisite Lady of the Year (Eloy) for TV Presenter of the Year, and in 2016, Stephanie was announced as the host for “The Voice.”

Adesewa Giwa Osagie

Adesewa Giwa Osagie is a journalist, historian, and lawyer who studied history and political science. She works with Arise News and is known for covering political issues that are often overlooked. Adesuwa is also the founder of “Untold Stories with Adesuwa,” a platform featuring in-depth interviews with prominent Nigerian political figures, including President Olusegun Obasanjo, former head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Tolu Oniru

Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, is a Nigerian radio personality, talk show host, and presenter with extensive media experience. Before working as a radio personality in Nigeria, she worked with MTV Europe and Walt Disney Pictures. In 2013, Toolz hosted X Factor West Africa, and presently, she hosts the “Midday Show” on Beat 99.9 FM every weekday. She also interviews popular African entertainers on her talk show “The Juice” She was the director of programs at The Beat 99.9FM until 2019 and is now the acting program director. She has been nominated multiple times and has won several awards, including a 2010 Nigeria Broadcasters Awards for Radio Presenter of the Year, and 2014 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for Favourite Nigerian On Air Personality.

John Momoh

John Momoh is a Nigerian broadcast journalist and the Chairman and CEO of Channels TV, an independent and multiple-award-winning 24-hour news and media television channel based in Lagos, Nigeria. With a 37-year-long career in news television broadcasting, John is notable for being one of the pioneers of the media and publishing space in Africa. Prior to founding Channels Television, John worked as a news anchor, senior producer for Nigeria’s National Radio and Television Stations and senior reporter. He is also an award-winning journalist who was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Nigerian Information Society in 2006. He is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences based in New York and has served as a juror for the International Emmy Awards.

Moet Abebe

Moet Abebe is a Nigerian video jockey, actress and television presenter who has been in the entertainment industry for over 14 years. Her career began as a television presenter for Soundcity TV, before also working for them as a producer. She eventually became a very popular presenter on Soundcity for her work as the host of the “One on One” show and the “Body & Soul Global countdown” show. She also moved into a role as a radio host for Soundcity Radio 98.5FM before finally exiting the company in 2023. She has also hosted several red carpets and award shows.

Lola Shoneyin

Lola Shoneyin is best referred to as a literary goddess, with the title of African Literary Person of the Year by Brittle Paper; her debut novel is regarded as one of the best works out of Nigeria. She is a poet and author who published three volumes of poetry and has won a PEN award in the U.S. Lola Shoneyin’s debut novel “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” has been greenlit for adaptation into a film, with Bollywood actors like Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, and Odunlade Adekola announced as some of the cast members. In 2017, Lola Shonenyi was named African Literary Person of the Year by Brittle Paper.

Musikilu Mojeed

Musikilu Mojeed is a Nigerian award-winning investigative journalist and editor-in-chief at Nigeria’s Premium Times. Mojeed was a 2012 Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University and a Ford Foundation International Fellow at The City University of New York. He was a jury member of the UNESCO World Press Freedom Awards as well as a member of the Expert Council of the Fetisov Journalism Awards. Musikilu is notable for reporting on human rights, human trafficking, and corruption, and is one of Africa’s most respected investigative journalists. He has also been honoured with the Global Shining Light Award, FAIR’s Editor’s Courage Award, the Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Awards, Global Editor’s Network’s Data Journalism Award, among others. Musikilu created nigeriapolicewatch.com, which empowers citizens to oversee police conduct, and was the chairman of the Board of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Reuben Adeleye Abati

Reuben Adeleye Abati is a Nigerian journalist, politician, newspaper columnist and TV presenter. Abati worked as a newspaper columnist and chairman of the editorial board of Nigerian newspaper “The Guardian,” for over a decade, while also working as a co-presenter of the television discussion programme Patito’s Gang, founded by Pat Utomi. Although once a political figure, Reuben’s career is rooted in journalism, and after leaving his position as the special adviser on media and publicity for Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben continued to write regular columns in The Guardian. He is also a presenter at Arise Tv’s “The Morning Show.”’

Kadaria Ahmed

Kadaria Ahmed is a media entrepreneur, journalist, television host, and the current chief executive officer of RadioNow 95.3FM. Kadaria’s career in media began at the BBC in London, where she worked as a senior producer on award-winning programs, like “Focus on Africa” a program that helped shape the journalistic lens of foreign countries on African media. She also served as the editor of “Next,” an award-winning Nigerian publication, contributing to the supervision of a newsroom of over 100 people. She has co-produced and launched shows in the Nigerian media, such as “Core” on Channels TV. Kadaria Ahmed is also the founder of Daria Media LTD, a company designed to promote public service journalism, and in 2020, she founded RadioNow 95.3FM.

Eromo Egbejule

Eromo Egbejule is a filmmaker, journalist and writer who is known for his work on the Boko Haram insurgency and reports on politics, history, culture and conflicts across Africa. Eromo started his career writing for local papers like The Guardian, ThisDay, NEXT, and YNaija before joining Al Jazeera English as its Africa Editor, and then joining The Guardian as its West and Central Africa correspondent in 2024. He is an award-winning journalist and has been named by many reputable sites as one of the best Nigerian journalists.

Angela Emuwa

Angela Olufunmilayo Emuwa, known professionally as Angela Emuwa, is a media executive, journalist and the chair of the Punch Media Foundation since 2018. Before joining the Punch Media Foundation, Emuwa had vast experience in the media space, as she held various positions at Newswatch Communications Limited and Africa Today and has been in the journalism space for over three decades. In 2019, Angela Emuwa was honoured with awards at the Great Place To Work (GPTW) Annual Awards Ceremony & Dinner and the Maiden Edition of the Women Leaders Awards and is known as a climate and children advocate.

Nasiru L. Abubakar

Nasiru L. Abubakar is a journalist and the editor-in-chief of Dateline Nigeria, an online publication company. Nasiru began his journalism career as an intern with KSMC in Kaduna before joining the Daily Trust newspaper as a freelancer. At Daily Trust, he was appointed Acting Editor in 2012 before he was redeployed to the Daily Trust as Deputy Editor. In 2014. After 16 years at Daily Trust, he was awarded the “Editor of the Year 2016”, and under his leadership, Daily Trust also won the Newspaper of the Year award. Since leaving his position as the editor-in-chief at Dateline, Nasiru has continued to do freelance writing.

Tundun Abiola

Tundun Abiola is a Nigerian lawyer, storyteller and TV presenter. Known for her work at Arise News, she is often praised for her brilliant and compassionate reporting skills as one of the anchors of the TV’s Morning Show. She was born to famous businessman and politician MKO Abiola and has been lauded for having her father’s bravery. In 2021, she was nominated for the 2021 Nigeria Outlook Women Trailblazer Award.

Omotu Bissong

Omotu Bissong is a Nigerian actress, model, beauty pageant titleholder, and TV host who began working in television and presenting over 17 years ago. Some of the shows Omotu has worked on as a presenter are “The Peak Talent Hunt Show” and “Africa Awakes” on DSTV, and she is best known for her role as Funke Lawal in Desperate Housewives Africa. She represented Nigeria at Miss World 2003 and Miss Universe 2003 pageants and was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2003.

Charly Boy

Famously known as a Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa is also a television presenter and producer. Charly Boy’s most popular television series was “The Charly Boy Show,” a weekly sketch/variety show with political undertones that featured music, comedy, and celebrity appearances. In 2011, Charly Boy replaced Audu Maikori as a judge on Nigerian Idol; however, he left the show after one season. He had other television shows like “The Charly Boy Kiddies Show” and “Zoom Time,” a political spin-off of his original show.

Chuks D General

Chukwuyem Jude Israel, professionally known as “Chuks D General,” is a stand-up comedian, actor, radio presenter, and television host and is popular for hosting “Generally Speaking,” a comedy show that hosts popular celebrities across the Nigerian entertainment industry. The show has recorded 3 seasons since its inception and has crowned Chuk’s 11 years of experience in the comedic and hosting scene.

Denrele Edun

Denrele Edun is a Nigerian television presenter, actor, model, and dancer who has received numerous awards for his work. Denrele’s career began in acting at the young age of 11, before he went into modelling and subsequently became a TV presenter at Sound City. He has won 16 awards and over 30 nominations in his career, including Best TV Personality at the NEAs in New York in 2011, Dynamix Award for Best Youth TV Personality 2006/2007/2008, and The Future Award for Best Producer in 2007. In his work as a presenter, Denrele has interviewed the likes of Beyoncé, Tyler Perry, Lil Kim, and Snoop Dogg.

Michelle Dede

Michelle Dede is a Nigerian freelance television presenter, producer and actress with a 20-year-long career in the television and film industry. In 2006, alongside Olisa Adibua, she co-hosted the debut edition of Big Brother Nigeria, a Nigerian television series based on the Big Brother series, and co-produced the 2013 film Flower Girl before going into acting herself.

Toyin Ibitoye

Toyin Ibitoye is a Nigerian sports journalist and broadcaster who works at Channels Television. Toyin also served as Media Officer of the Nigeria National Football team (the Super Eagles) from 2015 to 2020 and was later named NFF Press Officer for Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Ibitoye received the Most Popular TV Sports Presenter (Male) award at the 2013 Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards and also received first- and second-place honours for Football Journalist of the Year (TV) at the Nigeria Pitch Awards. In 2026, he was named winner of the Family United By Sports (FUBS) Personality of the Year award for 2025.

Chude Jideonwo

Chude Jideonwo is a Nigerian TV host, media entrepreneur, filmmaker, and co-founder of Red Africa and Joy Inc. Chude has an extensive career in media advertising and public relations and is famous for his show and podcast, “WithChude,” which he is the executive producer and host of. He is also the director of #ChudeExplains, a series of films focused on social justice and culture, and the co-founder of The Future Project. He has received several awards and recognitions in his career span, including 2012, Youngest member of the awards committee for the Ford Foundation Jubilee Transparency Award in 2012; being on the Business Day 40 under 40 list 2013 Forbes 30 Under 30: Africa’s Best Young Entrepreneurs; and the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards for the Podcast Influencer of the Year, amongst many others.

Layole Oyatogun

Layole Oyatogun is a Nigerian broadcaster, compere, and public relations manager. Her career began with her co-presenting an entertainment show called “Star Dust” on MITV before she moved to Silverbird to work as a presenter and producer. Layole anchored and produced the Cadbury Breakfast TV show, Page 3, The MBGN diary and also worked as a red-carpet host for shows like Arise Fashion Week Nigeria, Lagos Fashion and Design Week, and Africa Movie Academy Awards AMAA. In 2023, Layole launched her own TV show, which she called “Layole’s Lounge.”

Tope Mark-Odigie

Tope Mark-Odigie is a television presenter, real estate executive and entrepreneur. Most notable for her position as the co-host of TVC’s daytime show “Your View,” a position she has held for over 13 years. Through her position as the co-host of “Your View,” Tope has participated in discussions on governance, entrepreneurship, education and social development. She is also the founder and chief executive officer of REB360 Limited, a Nigerian real estate development company.

Waziri Onibiyo Adio

Waziri Onibiyo Adio is a media strategist, journalist, and former public official who founded and is the executive director of Agora Policy, a Nigerian public policy institute. Adio’s journalism career began in the 1990s; he worked at ThisDay Newspapers, where he served in various senior roles including Political Editor, New York Bureau Chief, Editorial Page Editor, Contributing Editor, and Editor-at-Large. He also worked as the publisher and editor-in-chief of Metropole Magazine, a publication dedicated to life and governance in Abuja, before pivoting to politics.

Yemisi Akinbobola

Yemisi Akinbobola is a media entrepreneur, academic, and respected journalist who won the CNN African Journalist Award in 2016 for her work in sports reporting. Yemisi is the co-founder of African Women in the Media group, an organisation created to support female African media content producers. She interned at CNN at the start of her career and set up IQ4News while interning at CNN, and it was recognised for an investigation into the trafficking of young West African soccer players by fake agents. She also formed Stringers Africa, a media organisation focused on bridging the gap in the media industry.

Ado Ahmad Gidan Dabino

Ado Ahmad Gidan Dabino is a multi-talented Nigerian Hausa language writer, publisher, journalist, actor, director, and film producer who has been in the creative space since the 1980s. Gidan Dabino is the CEO of Gidan Dabino International Nigeria Ltd, a multimedia and marketing consultancy firm based in Kano since 1990. He was an editor and publisher of Mumtaz magazine in 2000. In 2004, he was Editor-in-Chief of HantsiMagazine under the Kano Chief Bureau Community and received an award in recognition of efforts and outstanding contributions toward uplifting Hausa Literature in 2013. Dabino is hailed in the Hausa community for his longstanding contribution to Hausa literature.

Omoniyi Ibietan

Omoniyi Ibietan is a writer, author and journalist who also worked as a Special Media Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Communication, Frank Nweke. In 2022, after a 20-year career in journalism, public relations and academia, Omoniyi was appointed head of media relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission. In July 2025, Ibietan was recognised as a top PR professional in the Changemakers category of the PR Power List 2025, which recognises “individuals who are actively disrupting the norm and driving innovation” in public relations and communication.

Hamza Idris

Hamza Idris is a communications expert, journalist and the current acting Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Trust newspaper. Hamza has been with Daily Trust since 2005, and has served as a reporter, correspondent, Acting Bureau Chief, Bureau Chief, Group Politics Editor, General Editor, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, and now Acting Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper. He has reportedly written over 6000 stories and features specifically focused on the Boko Haram insurgency and political, social and economic issues in Nigeria. Hamza is an award-winning journalist and won the “Editor of the Year” award at the 30th edition of the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) 2022.

Patricia Kalesanwo

Patricia Kalensanwo is a Nigerian communications expert, journalist, and the first female registrar of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. Her career in media began with her working at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria before she became the Students’ Affairs Officer of the institute and was appointed the acting registrar of the institution in 2020. Since her appointment as the first female registrar, Patricia has continued to contribute significantly to the journalism space for students of the institute.

Chris Ihidero

Chris Ihidero is a Nigerian filmmaker, head writer, and story editor with extensive experience in journalism and media. In his career of over two decades, Chris has worked as a theatre artist, broadcaster, newspaper columnist, and magazine editor. He worked as the Director of Studies at the Centre for Excellence in Film and Media Studies in Lagos, and later launched his own media and production company “Pinpoint Media.” Ihidero has also been involved in training Nigerians in storytelling through programmes such as Story Story and TV Writing Masterclass, and was the editor of “MADE,” a men’s lifestyle magazine, and a newspaper columnist for “The Guardian,” “The NET” and TNS for over ten years.

Farooq Adamu Kperogi

Farooq Adamu Kperogi is a Nigerian-American professor, media scholar, blogger, newspaper columnist, author and activist. Farooq is notable for being one of Nigeria’s newspaper columnists whose views were quoted by a former president, and for working in President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as a presidential speechwriter and researcher. He was a reporter and news editor at many Nigerian newspapers, including the Daily Trust, Daily Triumph, and the now-defunct New Nigerian, and is currently a full professor of journalism and emerging media at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, United States.

Jafaar Jafaar

Jafaar Jafaar is a famous Nigerian journalist and the founder of Daily Nigerian, an online publication famous for exposing the corruption of a state governor in Kano. He started his journalism career at Daily Trust newspapers in 2007 and joined Premium Times as an assistant editor in 2015, before leaving to establish Daily Nigerian, which has become one of the fastest-growing publications in the country. Jafaar was also a one-time columnist with “Peoples Daily,” “Blueprint,” and “Nigerian Tribune” newspapers.

Bilkisu Labaran

Bilkisu Labaran is a Nigerian journalist, editor and the current head of Africa News and current affairs at the BBC. Bilkisu is known in the Nigerian journalism community for the pivotal role she played in the establishment of BBC Pidgin and is the first Nigerian editor of the program. Bilkisu also works as an executive at BBC Africa Eye documentaries and was ranked number five of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Nigerian journalism in 2020, compiled by Women in Journalism Africa.

Oluwamayowa Tijani

Oluwamayowa Tijani is a Nigerian journalist, fact-checker, public speaker, and the current editor-in-chief at “The Cable,” a leading Nigerian online publication. Tijani is famous for leading the development of Nigeria’s first disability and inclusion news app, TheCable DINA, and has been in the industry for over 14 years, beginning his career in mainstream reporting by joining “The Cable,” and has remained there, rising in ranks. He is an award-winning journalist and has been listed as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians (2019), Finalist, Young Journalist of the Year—The Future Awards Africa, 2017, and Winner, Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Accelerator funding awards (2022), amongst others.

Richard Akinnola

Richard Akinnola is a Nigerian journalist, author, lawyer and activist who served as the editor of the Vanguard Newspaper and is an executive director of the Centre for Free Speech organisation. Akinnola’s career in journalism saw him contribute to the creation of several articles across different media organisations. He is also the author of several books and a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Civil Liberties Organisation.

Didi Akinyelure

Didi Akinyelure is a British/Nigerian journalist with experience in television, radio, text and digital for the BBC, CNBC, and Reuters News Agency. In 2016, she won the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award. In December 2018, she received the University of Nottingham Special Excellence Alumni Laureate Award. Didi has been featured in Forbes Africa magazine and included in a list of the most influential business journalists in the world. She was the face of CNBC Africa’s live morning show Open Exchange, West Africa.

Pelu Awofeso

Pelu Awofeso is a travel and culture writer, author, and journalist who is often referred to as “Nigeria’s foremost travel writer.” Pelu’s career in writing and journalism began with travel writing after a trip in 1998, and as of 2017, he had visited over 32 of Nigeria’s 36 states and had written journalistic pieces and books about his experiences. His works are referred to as a great way to learn about Nigeria’s culture before touring the country; he is the publisher of an online travel magazine called “Waka About” and is also the editor of “Route 234,” a book of travel stories. In 2010, while he worked for 234Next, Awofeso won the CNN/MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Award in the Tourism Category.

Stephanie Busari

Stephanie Busari is an award-winning journalist, famously known for her coverage of the kidnapping and return of the “Chibok Girls.” Her coverage, which included a “proof of life video of the kidnapped girls, led to negotiations with Boko Haram that resulted in the release of more than 100 of the kidnapped schoolgirls. Her career began at a London-based newspaper, “News Nation,” before she moved to Daily Mirror, where she spent a few years, and then a brief stint as a freelance journalist for BBC News, before moving to CNN. Stephanie is credited with leading CNN’s first digital and multi-platform bureau in Nigeria, and was part of a team that won a Peabody Award for CNN’s coverage of the missing Nigerian schoolgirls. In 2017, she won a Hollywood Gracie Award and the Outstanding Woman in the Media Awards for her deep coverage of the missing Nigerian schoolgirls.

Jerry Chiemeke

Jerry Chiemeke is a young writer, lawyer, journalist and film critic. He began his career by writing and publishing short fiction stories, before going into blogging. In 2017, he won the Ken Saro-Wiwa Prize for Criticism for his work in literary and cultural commentary. He was later shortlisted for the Diana Woods Memorial Award in 2019, and alongside his creative writing, Jerry worked as a journalist and film critic and was the pioneer editor-in-chief of Afrocritik, a culture and entertainment publication. He has represented Nigeria at international film festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival, Berlinale, Blackstar Film Festival, and the Durban International Film Festival.

Stella Din-Jacob

Stella Din-Jacob is a Nigerian media executive, lawyer, broadcast journalist and the current Director of News and Editor-in-Chief at TVC Communications. Before assuming the position of Director-in-Chief at TVC, Stella worked in numerous media organisations including Channels Television, News 24, and Silverbird Television. While working at Channels Television between 1994 and 2002, she served as the programme producer on the foreign and diplomatic desks and as newscaster and editor. Stella also freelanced for Al Jazeera and CNN. She was listed among the 25 Most Powerful Women in Journalism in Nigeria by the Women in Journalism Africa (WIJAFRICA) in 2020.

Kolade Dominate

Victor Akolade Olowo, popularly known as Kolade Dominate, is a Nigerian media creative, radio presenter, and talent manager who currently holds the position of general manager of Lasgidi 90.1FM and deputy head of broadcast services at Inspiration 92.3FM. Victor began his career in 2013 at Star FM Lagos, and worked as a presenter before moving to Raypower FM Ibadan, where he hosted shows like “Ultimate Morning Show,” “Soul Serenade,” and “Power Play.” In 2017, he received the MAYA Award for On-Air Personality of the Year. The following year, he won both the Eminence Award and the Cool Wealth Award, and he received the Cool Wealth Award again in 2020; he won The Beatz Award in 2024, alongside the OAP of the Year at the Men of Honour Awards.

Olusola Momoh

Olusola Momoh is a media executive, journalist, co-founder and vice-chair of Channels Media Group, the parent company of Channels Television. Prior to founding Channels Television, she was a newscaster, reporter and producer with the Nigerian Television Authority between the 1970s and 1980s, producing several reports on the highly publicised case of the oil spillage. She transitioned from a seven-year career in the banking sector to journalism.

Fredrick Nwabufo

Fredrick Nwabufo is a journalist, media entrepreneur, columnist and public communications adviser. While Fredrick currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his career began in journalism at The Cable in 2014, as a deputy editor. In 2016, he became the newspaper’s Abuja Bureau Chief, covering politics, governance and public policy. He has written opinion columns and analyses for several Nigerian newspapers like BusinessDay, The Nation, Premium Times, and Peoples Gazette. He is the founder of “The Link News” an online newspaper that focuses on putting out information on governance and public affairs.

Ijeoma Nwogwugwu

Ijeoma Nwogwugwu is a Nigerian journalist and the pioneer managing director of Arise TV. Ijeoma has an extensive portfolio in the media industry, including serving as director of ThisDay newspaper, and she is also still an editor at ThisDay. She is the second woman in the history of Nigerian journalism to be appointed as the editor of a national newspaper. She ranked first among the twenty-five most powerful women in journalism, according to WijAfrican (Women in Journalism Africa), and was listed as one of the Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Nigerian media.

Chiagozie Fred Nwonwu

Chiagozie Fred Nwonwu, professionally known by his pen name “Mazi Nwonu” is a curator, editor, writer and the co-founder and managing director of “Omenana Magazine.” He began his career as a managing editor at Olisa.tv, before going on to build his own magazine. Mazi Nwonu is a journalist at the BBC and was described by the organisation as one of the writers contributing to writing a new Nigeria. He was listed as one of the most powerful persons in the Nigerian media space.

Fisayo Soyombo

Fisayo Soyombo is a Nigerian investigative journalist and founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism. He began his media career as an intern for The Guardian, a Nigerian newspaper, before moving to Content Watch, a pro-local content oil and gas magazine. He eventually joined The Cable, where he worked with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) as the editor, and then Sahara Reporters as a managing editor. Fisayo is known for his work as an undercover investigative journalist and has been nominated and won awards for his work.

Osi Suave

Osikhena Dirisu, professionally known as “Osi Suave,” is one of the most prominent award-winning Nigerian radio presenters. He is also an author and media personality who has been in the industry for almost two decades, starting his career as a radio personality at Silverbird Group’s Rhythm 93.7 FM Benin, where he spent 3 years before working briefly as a tech support intern at 93.7 FM Lagos. Osikhena eventually joined Beats 99.9 FM as a radio presenter, where he worked for years before becoming the Programmes Director. In 2012, he won “Radio Personality of the Year” at the Youth Entertainers and Music Awards, and in 2018, he wrote his first book, “The Confessions of a Lagos Bachelor,” and was ranked one of the most influential youths in the country.

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is an award-winning music journalist, media consultant, culture commentator, and one of the most influential figures in the media shaping the Afrobeats music landscape. He is also the founder and CEO of “Afrobeats Intelligence,” a key platform shaping the narratives around African music and pop culture. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Joey Akan has contributed heavily to what music journalism looks like in Nigeria at the moment and is the co-host of a leading music podcast.

Tajuddeen Adepetu

Tajuddeen Adepetu is a Nigerian entrepreneur, media mogul, founder and CEO of “Group 8,” a media conglomerate consisting of several free-to-air and direct-to-home television channels and radio stations including Africa’s popular music channels Urban TV and radio, SoundCity TV and radio, Televista, OnMax, Spice TV, OnTV, Correct TV and radio. He is also a TV producer and the executive producer of the SoundCity MVP Awards, and began his career in radio before creating his media conglomerate. Tajuddeen has produced TV shows like “Family Circle,” sports game shows like “Hard Tackle,” and an award-winning TV series, “Everyday People.”

Ademola Ogundele

Ademola Ogundele, known professionally as Demola Ogundele, is a Nigerian entrepreneur, writer, blogger, music entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of NotJustOk Inc., a prominent media and entertainment platform that has been growing and contributing to the Nigerian music and media landscape for over two decades. Demola began his career as a writer and blogger before launching the NotJustOk website, where he wrote profiles on artists and people in music. Over 20 years since its creation, NotJustOk has grown to become one of the most reliable music blogs in the country.

Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga is a Nigerian journalist, founder of “TheNews Magazine,” the director of the News Agency of Nigeria and the CEO and managing director of PM News. He began his career in journalism with Ogun State Television Authority before working with “African Concord” and eventually “The Guardian,” where he stayed until he established his own magazine “The Weekly Titbits.” Bayo Onanuga is the current special adviser on information and strategy for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also worked under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tunde Rahman

Tunde Rahman is an editor, journalist, and media advisor who has worked with numerous Nigerian publications like “The Punch,” “Daily Times,” and “THISDAY.” Tunde began his career as a journalist and worked as the managing editor, founder of Western Post Newspaper and political correspondent of Daily Times Nigeria. In 2016, he was appointed as the media advisor to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a position he served in until 2023, when he was elected as a media aide and senior special assistant on media for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Somtochukwu Precious Monanu

Somtochukwu Precious Monanu, popularly known as “Pino Vibes,” is a Nigerian digital media mogul, music label executive and the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading entertainment and gossip platforms, “Gossip Mill.” Somtochukwu began his career in the media space in 2010, when he founded a digital magazine to help advocate for and promote the work of the individuals contributing to the nation’s development, and while the platform initially took a break, it once again launched in 2014 and has since become one of the biggest entertainment platforms in the country.

Otunba Sesan Rufai

Otunba Sesan Rufai is a media and hospitality entrepreneur and the managing director and CEO of Goldmyne TV and Goldmyne Entertainment, a society and lifestyle magazine popular for covering the most culturally impactful events in Nigeria. Sesan began his career at AIT, where he worked under the broadcasting and media production team, which shaped him as a formidable figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Over 20 years since its establishment, Goldmyne has grown into a relevant entertainment ecosystem.

Kayode Okikiolu

Kayode Okikiolu is a broadcast journalist, producer and television anchor known for anchoring news and current affairs programmes on Channels Television. He began his career in broadcasting at Salt FM 98.1 and The Beat 97.9 FM in Ibadan and later transitioned into television broadcasting by joining Channels Television, where he has served as a senior anchor and producer. Some of the programmes he has anchored are “News at 10,” “Politics Today,” and the breakfast programme “Sunrise Daily.” In December 2025, Kayode was named Newscaster of the Year at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA)

IK Osakioduwa

IK Osakioduwa is a Nigerian television host, radio personality, and master of ceremonies best known for hosting Big Brother Africa and Big Brother Naija, two of Africa’s biggest reality television franchises. With a broadcasting career spanning over two decades, he has become one of the continent’s most recognisable media personalities, also serving as a presenter on Rhythm 93.7 FM and hosting major events including The Headies, the MTV Africa Music Awards and numerous corporate and entertainment shows. Renowned for his charisma, professionalism and commanding stage presence, IK has played a significant role in shaping broadcast entertainment and live event hosting in Nigeria and across Africa.

Lola Ogunnaike

Lola Ogunnaike is a Nigerian-American journalist and an entertainment writer. She has built an extensive freelance writing career and has worked as a media reporter and host of “Couch Surfing,” a celebrity interview web series produced by “People.” She began her career as a writer in 1999 by covering pop culture and entertainment news, and then became a reporter for The New York Times. Her work has been published by several publications including “The New York Observer,” “New York,” “Nylon,” “Glamour,” “Rolling Stone,” and “V,” amongst others. She was also a former correspondent on CNN’s American Morning, and currently works as a host of Arise Entertainment’s “360.”

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye is a journalist and the president and CEO of the Presidential Precinct. Oluwatoyosi formerly served as the head of language services (West Africa) at BBC World Service and was the first-ever female editor of The Punch Newspaper. She ventured into journalism while still in university by reporting on happenings at her university for publication in The Sun Newspaper, and worked as an investigative journalist before working for Sunday Punch as a news editor and senior correspondent specialising in crime at both the local and international levels. She is the first and youngest female editor at The Punch Newspaper. Oluwatoyosi has won over 25 media awards, including the health category of the CNN MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Awards in 2011 and 2013, and the Nigerian Academy of Science Journalist of the Year 2013.

Ogechukwukanma Ogwo

Ogechukwukanma Ogwo is a Nigerian broadcaster and radio presenter who has been in the industry for over 12 years. Currently working as a presenter and sports analyst at Brilla FM, she began her career in 2003 and hosted numerous programs on Brilla FM, including “Whistles Of The Night,” “The Afternoon Blazing Drive,” “Top 8 Countdown,” “The Sunday Morning Show” and “The Super Morning Show.” She is a recipient of the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards after she won the female categories of the “Most Popular Sports Radio Presenter” and “Best Sportscaster on Radio” in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Minna Salami

Minna Salami is a Finnish-Nigerian Journalist, founder and editor of the popularly known website MsAfropolitan.com, which she created in 2010 to write on themes “ranging from polygamy to feminism to relationships.” At the early stages of her career, she regularly contributed to The Guardian, and occasionally to Al Jazeera. Minna works as a consultant in the digital medium for TVC News, was named one of the “Top 100 Most Influential Black People on Digital/Social Media” by Eelan Media, and was listed as “Blogger of the Year” for 2012 by RED Magazine.

Jimmie Akinsola

Folajimi Akinsola Oluwasegun James Akinsola, professionally known as Jimmie Akinsola, is a broadcaster, sports presenter, and compere. Jimmie is known by many for his work on Beat FM, Classic FM, Supersport and Kwese TV channel. Jimmie has been in the media industry for 23 years and has won multiple awards, including a 2009 Future Awards for “On-Air Personality of the Year,” a 2010 Nigerian radio award for “ Best Sports Radio Show,” and a 2011 Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award for “Best Sports Presenter of the Year,” amongst others.

Kachi Offiah

Kachi Offiah is a Nigerian media personality and television host known for hosting “Trending with Kachi Offiah” on Arise News. Kachi is also the host of “Arise 360” and began her career as a radio presenter for 99.9 Kiss FM before joining Arise News as a producer and presenter. She has covered local and international awards, including The Academy and Met Gala awards for Arise News, and hosts a daily entertainment show on Arise that celebrates moments in entertainment, arts, and culture. She is the co-founder of Kavita, a company dedicated to creating structures for creatives.