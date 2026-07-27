The media publishing companies in Nigeria shape the country’s literary, musical, educational, and public information landscape through diverse publishing formats. Some of these publishing companies have been responsible for platforming the most internationally known creatives, while some have contributed to the most informative articles.

Here are 10 media publishing companies and what they do.

Cassava Republic Press

Cassava Republic Press is a Nigerian literary and media publication company that was established in 2006 by Bibi Bakare-Yusuf. Cassava Republic is notable for its work with non-fiction, fiction, and children’s books written by African writers on the continent and in the diaspora. Some of the authors that have published under Cassava Republic Press are Teju Cole, Helon Habila, and Sarah Ladipo Manyika.

Evans Brothers (Nigerian Publishers) LTD

Evans Brothers (Nigerian Publishers) is one of the most notable publishing companies in the Nigerian educational landscape. Established in the 90s, they have contributed heavily to the educational landscape in Nigeria by developing high-quality schoolbooks, learning aids, and children’s leisure educational resources.

Sony Music Publishing Nigeria

Established in the 90s, Sony Music is the home to some of the greatest musicians in history; however, the Nigerian sector was established in 2022 and is notable for signing and publishing talented Nigerian songwriters. Some of the talents of Sony Music Publishing Nigeria are Tems, Wizkid, and Cobhams.

Masobe Books

Founded in 2018 by Othuke Ominiabohs, Masobe Books is an independent Nigerian publishing company home to contemporary Nigerian fiction, popular thrillers, and romance. Masobe is known for its work in bringing fresh local voices to the mainstream writing world. Some of the authors under Masobe are Pemi Aguda, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, and Chika Unigwe.

Vanguard Media Limited

Vanguard Media Limited is a Nigerian newspaper publication and the publisher of “Vanguard,” a leading daily newspaper in Nigeria. Vanguard Media Limited was established in 1984 by a veteran Nigerian journalist, Sam Amuka-Pemu, and first began its operation as a weekly Sunday newspaper before transitioning into a daily publication.

5ive Music

5ive Music is a Nigerian song publishing company established in 2016 and is famous for being the oldest of the top publishing houses in the country. 5ive Music works on overseeing talents in Nigeria and helping them with the publication of music both in Nigeria and internationally, with catalogues from artists under Chocolate City Music, NowMuzik and Storm Records. Some of the talents under the publishing company are Adekunle Gold, Johnny Drille, and Niniola.

Literamed Publications (Lantern Books)

Literamed Publications, popularly known for its flagship imprint. “Lantern Books” is a Nigerian publication recognized widely across Nigerian schools for publishing graded children’s fiction and educational storybooks. Established in 1969 by Otunba M.O. Lawal-Solarin, Literamed is also a medical publishing house. Some of the names published by Lantern Books are Olajire Olanlokun, Ore Olunloyo, and Rasheedat Olatunji.

Punch Nigeria Limited

Punch Nigeria is a notable Nigerian media publishing company established in 1970 by James Aboderin and Sam Amuka. Punch is known for its work in publishing magazines and newspapers like Sunday Punch, The Punch, and Saturday Punch. They are one of the most read Nigerian newspapers and magazine publications.

Tune Chef Publishing

Tune Chef Publishing is the songwriting publishing arm of Nigerian label services company “Tune Chef,” established in 2024. Tune Chef Publishing provides comprehensive services specifically built to help independent creatives with copyright management, strategic release planning, and career growth strategies. Some of the signed creatives under Tune Chef Publishing are Nuel Asii and Zepharr.

Kachifo Limited (FaraFina Books)

Kachifo Limited is an independent publishing house founded in 2004 by Muhtar Bakare to provide a platform for African writers and a place for African stories to be told. Kachifo’s most notable publishing imprints are “FaraFina Books” and “Prestige Books,” where they produce high-quality literary fiction, nonfiction, and poetry while also nurturing growing Nigerian authors. Some of the authors signed under Kachifo Limited are A. Igoni Barrett, Adewale Maja-Peace, and Akwaeke Emezi.