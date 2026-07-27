Project X Concludes with a Captivating Final Performance at MUSON Centre

Project X, the acclaimed stage production by The MECT Company, brought its successful run to a fitting close on Sunday, July 26, 2026, with a captivating final performance at the MUSON Centre, Lagos. The finale delivered an unforgettable evening of compelling storytelling, powerful performances, and immersive theatre, earning sustained applause from audiences and members of Nigeria’s creative community.

Written by Chiemeka Osuagwu and directed by Goodness Emmanuel, the production featured compelling performances from Mike Afolarin, Chimezie Imo, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and Tomiwa Tegbe, who also served as executive producers. Through a blend of powerful acting, thoughtful direction, and immersive stagecraft, Project X captivated audiences from the opening scene to its final curtain call, earning resounding applause for its cast and creative team.

The closing performance was met with an enthusiastic response from audiences, as the MUSON Centre was filled with theatre lovers, creatives, and supporters who came out to experience the final showing. Blending humour, emotion, and relatable storytelling, Project X kept audiences engaged throughout the performance, with moments that sparked laughter, reactions, and active participation from those in attendance. Beyond its compelling narrative, the production also stood out for its memorable musical elements, featuring catchy lyrics and energetic dance sequences that further brought the story and performances to life.

Through its storyline, the production offered a glimpse into the realities, struggles, and aspirations of emerging Nigerian artistes, capturing the experiences of young creatives navigating the complexities of finding their voice and building a career in the industry.

The production also stood out for its attention to detail, with carefully designed lighting and stage elements enhancing the overall experience. The dimly lit auditorium and thoughtfully curated stage lights created a captivating atmosphere, while the lighting transitions mirrored the characters’ emotions throughout the performance. From striking red tones that reflected moments of anger to bright yellow hues capturing joy and softer, dim yellow shades conveying sadness, the visual choices added depth to the storytelling. They elevated the audience’s connection with the characters and their experiences.

Also in attendance were prominent figures from Nigeria’s entertainment and creative industries, including YouTuber and filmmaker Korty EO, singer Konstance, TikTok creator and influencer Beauty Goddess, and other notable personalities who came out to support the production.

Throughout its run, Project X demonstrated the power of live performance to entertain, challenge perspectives, and spark meaningful conversations. The production’s closing night reflected the increasing intersection of theatre, film, music, and digital culture, with audiences celebrating the work both inside the auditorium and across social media.

As the curtain falls on Project X, the production leaves a lasting impression, celebrating the power of collaboration, storytelling, and live performance while reaffirming the enduring relevance of Nigerian theatre.