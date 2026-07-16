Top 5 Stories Of The Day | World Bank Says 79% of Nigerians Remain Poor or Vulnerable

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World Bank says 79% of Nigerians remain poor or vulnerable

Tunji-Ojo reveals that minor offences have filled African prisons

BBNaija Season 11 winner to take home record ₦160 million

Falz questions government priorities and berates ‘Emi Lọkan’ slogan

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ earns highest Rotten Tomatoes score of his career

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

World Bank says 79% of Nigerians remain poor or vulnerable

Nearly three years after major economic reforms, about 79% of Nigerians remain poor or at risk of falling into poverty, according to new World Bank documents outlining the country’s development strategy for 2026 to 2032.

The report states that 33% of Nigerians are extremely poor, while 61% live below the poverty line. It says the country’s long-term plan aims to create more jobs through private sector growth and reduce poverty.

Although recent reforms have helped stabilise the economy and improve investor confidence, the World Bank said the gains have not yet led to better living standards for most Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo reveals that minor offences have filled African prisons

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says between 30 and 50% of offences committed by inmates in correctional centres across Africa do not deserve prison sentences. He urged authorities to examine whether overcrowding is caused by unnecessary incarceration.

Speaking at a regional corrections conference in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo said prison officials must assess the true causes of congestion rather than accept overcrowding as unavoidable.

He also revealed that 93 per cent of inmates in Nigeria’s correctional centres are state offenders, while only seven per cent are federal offenders. According to him, many of those held by states are in custody for minor offences.

BBNaija Season 11 winner to take home record ₦160 million

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 11th season of Big Brother Naija will premiere on 26 July, with the winner set to receive a record ₦160 million grand prize, the biggest in the show’s history.

The announcement was made during a press briefing on Wednesday. Organisers said preparations began months ago with physical auditions held in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu from 22 to 24 May.

The audition process was free and open only to applicants aged 21 and above who presented a valid means of identification.

Falz questions government priorities and berates ‘Emi Lọkan’ slogan

Nigerian rapper and actor Falz has criticised the Federal Government’s spending priorities, describing the popular “Emi Lọkan” campaign slogan as the most absurd thing he has ever heard.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, the entertainer questioned the purchase of new vehicles and jets while insecurity and economic hardship continue to affect millions of Nigerians. He asked whether the government’s priorities reflected the country’s most urgent needs.

Falz also argued that creating more charitable foundations would not solve Nigeria’s challenges, insisting that greater attention should be given to tackling the nation’s underlying problems.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ earns highest Rotten Tomatoes score of his career

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey, has become the highest-rated movie of his career on Rotten Tomatoes, earning an early critics’ score of about 98%. The epic has received widespread praise for its scale, visuals and storytelling.

The film also makes history as the first feature shot entirely in the IMAX film format. Filmed across Greece, Italy, Iceland, Scotland and the United States, it delivers a large-scale cinematic experience.

Early reviews have described The Odyssey as a visually stunning and ambitious achievement, with many critics calling it one of Nolan’s finest works to date.