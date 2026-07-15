YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Ex-DSS Chief Reveals How Soldier Forced Oyo Kidnappers to Release Abducted Pupils

Bella Shmurda Breaks Down in Tears, Alleges ₦4 Million Lagos Property Scam

2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria Draw Ghana in WAFU B U-20 Championship

FG Grants Shell $11.50-Per-Barrel Tax Credit to Unlock $20bn Oil Investment

Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Over 40 Properties Linked to Ex-AGF Malami

Ex-DSS Chief Reveals How Soldier Forced Oyo Kidnappers to Release Abducted Pupils

Former Assistant Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mohammed Ngoshe, has revealed that the release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo State was secured through an intelligence-led security operation rather than ransom payments. According to Ngoshe, security operatives tracked down the kidnappers’ network, surrounded their hideout, and cut off their supply routes. He disclosed that a soldier captured one of the kidnappers’ key associates, recorded a video of the arrest, and sent it to the gang, convincing them that their escape routes had been compromised. Faced with mounting military pressure and the collapse of their support network, the kidnappers released the victims after 56 days in captivity. Ngoshe said the operation highlighted the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and psychological tactics in combating kidnapping.

Bella Shmurda Breaks Down in Tears, Alleges ₦4 Million Lagos Property Scam

Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda became emotional while recounting how he allegedly lost ₦4 million in a failed property deal in Lagos. The singer claimed he paid the money for a property but never received ownership or possession, describing the experience as one of the most painful financial setbacks of his career. Bella said the incident left him devastated and served as a lesson to exercise greater caution when making real estate investments. His revelation has reignited conversations about alleged property scams in Lagos and the need for stricter due diligence before committing funds to real estate transactions.

2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria Draw Ghana in WAFU B U-20 Championship

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been drawn in a challenging Group B alongside Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Togo for the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship, the qualifying tournament for the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. The draw, held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, sets up another fierce rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana as both teams compete for one of the available qualification spots for the continental tournament, which Ghana will host in 2027. The regional competition is expected to feature some of West Africa’s brightest young talents as the teams battle for a place at the U-20 AFCON.

FG Grants Shell $11.50-Per-Barrel Tax Credit to Unlock $20bn Oil Investment

The Federal Government has approved a special production-linked tax credit of $11.50 for every barrel of crude oil produced by Shell Plc and its partners under the Bonga Southwest Aparo deepwater project, in a bid to unlock an estimated $20 billion in investment. The incentive, approved by President Bola Tinubu, is more than double the standard production tax credit and is expected to help the long-delayed project reach its Final Investment Decision. Government sources said the same fiscal incentive will also be extended to other international oil companies developing new deepwater projects until at least 2029, as part of broader efforts to revive investment, boost crude oil production, and strengthen Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector

Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Over 40 Properties Linked to Ex-AGF Malami

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of more than 40 properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Joyce Abdulmalik held that the respondents failed to rebut the presumption that the assets were proceeds of unlawful activities, granting the EFCC’s request for permanent forfeiture to the Federal Government. The ruling concludes the civil forfeiture proceedings over the properties, which the anti-graft agency alleged were acquired through illicit means, although Malami has consistently denied any wrongdoing and previously challenged the allegations in court.