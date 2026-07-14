Thousands Turn Out as Qing Madi Makes Her Official Infinix Debut at HOT 70 Pro “Be Seen. Be Hot.” Campus Storm

The University of Lagos came alive with colour, music and youthful energy as thousands of students gathered for the Infinix HOT 70 Pro “Be Seen. Be Hot.” Campus Storm, an unforgettable celebration of technology, entertainment and self-expression that transformed the campus into the ultimate destination for youth culture.

Bringing together students from the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology, the Federal College of Education and neighbouring institutions, the Campus Storm delivered an immersive experience where innovation met entertainment, giving attendees the opportunity to engage with the HOT 70 Pro in exciting and unexpected ways.

The event also marked a defining milestone for Infinix as award-winning singer and songwriter Qing Madi made her first official public appearance as the face of the Infinix HOT 70 Pro. Fresh off her unveiling as the campaign ambassador, the fast-rising star brought the campaign to life, embodying the confidence, originality and fearless self-expression that define both the HOT 70 Pro and the generation it was built for.

From the moment the event began, students immersed themselves in a vibrant lineup of interactive experiences designed to celebrate creativity while showcasing the HOT 70 Pro’s standout innovations. One of the biggest attractions was the water immersion-inspired photo booth, where attendees captured stunning content inside a visually striking installation inspired by the phone’s IP68 dust and water resistance, turning one of the device’s key features into a memorable social experience. Elsewhere, the “Be Seen. Be Hot.” Signature Wall became a powerful expression of individuality, as hundreds of students filled the space with personal affirmations, dreams and messages of confidence.

Across the venue, attendees explored dedicated HOT 70 Pro experience zones, where they interacted with the smartphone firsthand, discovering features such as the customisable Active Matrix Cube, Infinix’s interactive lighting system that allows users to personalise their device with dynamic visual expressions. Colour-themed interactive games inspired by the HOT 70 Pro’s vibrant finishes kept excitement high throughout the day, while the MTN engagement booth added another layer of fun with engaging activities and exclusive rewards that kept students coming back for more. Together, the experiences transformed the Campus Storm into more than an event, it became an immersive showcase of the HOT 70 Pro lifestyle.

One of the most anticipated moments of the day was the exclusive Qing Madi Meet & Greet, where selected fans had the opportunity to meet the award-winning artiste, take photographs, receive exclusive Infinix merchandise and create unforgettable memories with one of Nigeria’s most exciting young stars.

As evening approached, the energy reached another level as the Campus Storm transitioned into a spectacular concert experience. Qing Madi thrilled thousands of fans with an electrifying headline performance, alongside exciting performances from Ayo Maff, Big Bimi, Crowd Kontroller and Rybeena, whose back-to-back sets kept the audience singing, dancing and celebrating late into the night.

The excitement extended beyond the stage as Infinix rewarded attendees throughout the day with branded merchandise, exclusive gifts and product giveaways for participating in games, challenges and interactive experiences across the venue.

The biggest celebration came during the grand prize presentation, where two lucky students each won a brand-new Infinix HOT 70 Pro smartphone, while one fortunate attendee walked away with the ultimate Infinix Grand Prize Package—featuring a new HOT 70 Pro smartphone, an Infinix XPAD, an Infinix Smartwatch, Infinix Earbuds, a case of Monster Energy drinks, and a collection of gifts from participating brand partners. The announcement sparked one of the loudest moments of the evening, bringing the Campus Storm to a fittingly unforgettable close.

Speaking on the success of the activation, Oluwayemisi Ode, PR Manager, Infinix Nigeria, said:

“The HOT 70 Pro ‘Be Seen. Be Hot.’ Campus Storm was created to celebrate a generation that is confident, expressive and unafraid to stand out. Beyond introducing a new smartphone, we wanted to create an experience where young people could connect with the brand, discover the innovation behind the HOT 70 Pro, express themselves freely and create memories together. The incredible turnout and energy we witnessed at UNILAG reaffirm why Infinix continues to invest in experiences that genuinely resonate with young Nigerians.”

The HOT 70 Pro itself reflects that same spirit. Designed for a generation that values both style and substance, the smartphone combines the expressive Active Matrix Cube, which brings customisable interactive lighting and dynamic personalisation to everyday interactions, with IP68 dust and water resistance, empowering users to create confidently in almost any environment. Together with its AI-powered productivity features, advanced camera system and immersive display, the device is built for young people who want technology that complements both their creativity and their lifestyle.

More than a product launch, the HOT 70 Pro “Be Seen. Be Hot.” Campus Storm became a celebration of youth culture, creativity and community, bringing together music, technology and unforgettable experiences in a way only Infinix could.

For the thousands of students who filled the University of Lagos, the message was unmistakable: Be Seen. Be Hot.