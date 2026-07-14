YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

House Withdraws State Police Bill, Begins Consideration of Tinubu’s Proposal

Presidency Slams Makinde Over Call for UN Probe into Oyo School Abduction

NHIA Expands Healthcare Access for Vulnerable Nigerians

FBI Labels England vs Argentina World Cup Semi-final Tournament’s Highest-Risk Match

Funnybone Urges Church to Prioritise Mental Health, Says Being Born Again Doesn’t Erase Trauma

House Withdraws State Police Bill, Begins Consideration of Tinubu’s Proposal

The House of Representatives has withdrawn its own constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police and has instead opted to consider a similar proposal transmitted by President Bola Tinubu. During Tuesday’s plenary, lawmakers gave the executive-sponsored State Police Bill its first and second readings before referring it to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further legislative scrutiny. The move effectively suspends the House’s earlier proposal as lawmakers shift attention to the President’s version, which seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create a legal framework for state police as part of broader efforts to reform Nigeria’s security architecture.

Presidency Slams Makinde Over Call for UN Probe into Oyo School Abduction

The Presidency has criticised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde over his call for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, describing the demand as unnecessary and politically motivated. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga argued that Nigeria’s security agencies had already accounted for the rescue operation and questioned the basis for seeking international intervention, insisting no security institution would deliberately allow children to remain in captivity. While saying the Federal Government had no objection if the UN chose to examine the incident, Onanuga accused Makinde of undermining local institutions and politicising the issue because of his presidential ambition. Makinde, however, maintained that an independent probe would promote accountability, establish the full facts surrounding the 56-day captivity, and strengthen public confidence rather than discredit Nigeria’s institutions.

NHIA Expands Healthcare Access for Vulnerable Nigerians

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare for vulnerable Nigerians through targeted financing programmes aimed at advancing universal health coverage. According to the agency, initiatives anchored on the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and other specialised schemes are designed to improve access to essential health services while shielding poor and vulnerable households from catastrophic healthcare costs. The NHIA said the programmes, which are being implemented across the 36 states and the FCT, form part of broader health sector reforms to build a more equitable healthcare system and ensure that no Nigerian is left behind.

FBI Labels England vs Argentina World Cup Semi-final Tournament’s Highest-Risk Match

The FBI has reportedly classified the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina as the tournament’s highest-risk fixture due to the fierce historical rivalry between the two nations and concerns over possible fan clashes. Following security consultations involving FIFA, the FBI, and local law enforcement, authorities have planned enhanced security measures, including increased police presence, separate entry points for supporters, and designated fan zones around Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Officials stressed that the precautions are preventive and aimed at ensuring a safe environment for the high-profile encounter, which carries added tension because of the countries’ football history and the legacy of the 1982 Falklands War.

Funnybone Urges Church to Prioritise Mental Health, Says Being Born Again Doesn’t Erase Trauma

Comedian and actor Funnybone has called on churches to place greater emphasis on mental health, arguing that becoming “born again” does not automatically heal childhood trauma or behavioural dysfunction. In a social media post, he said many Christians are judged by outward conduct, such as abstaining from smoking, drugs, or premarital sex, while unresolved emotional wounds and psychological struggles are often overlooked. Funnybone stressed that faith, prayer, and therapy can coexist, urging churches to recognise the importance of professional mental health support alongside spiritual growth. His remarks have sparked widespread discussion online about the role of the church in addressing emotional healing and psychological well-being.