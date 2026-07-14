Top 10 Nollywood Films We’re Recommending You Watch If You Love Thrillers

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In the last decade, Nollywood has produced some of the best thrillers, from crime to psychological, with something for everyone who enjoys the genre. These films explore themes of love, betrayal, a quest for revenge and much more. Here are 10 Nollywood films to watch if you love thrillers.

The Delivery Boy

“The Delivery Boy” is a 2018 crime thriller about an unlikely pair in the form of a teenage suicide bomber and a young prostitute who team up in order to survive the night while in search of answers to questions plaguing their existence.

This film was directed by Adekunle Adejuyigbe, and the cast features Jemima Osunde, Charles Etubiebi, Kehinde and Fasuyi.

Brotherhood

“The Brotherhood” is a 2022 film that finds two brothers on opposite sides of the law after years of fighting for survival on the streets of Lagos. Their bonds are eventually put to the test when one of them finds himself on a task force designed to hunt down his brother’s gang.

This new-age thriller film was directed by Loukman Ali and stars Tobi Bakre, Falz, Basketmouth, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Toni Tones, Zubby Michael, and Mr Macaroni.

The Trade

For lovers of crime thrillers, the 2023 film “The Trade” follows the story of an elusive kidnapper famed for terrorising communities in the southern part of the country. However, when he takes on a kidnapping job that brings the law to his doorstep, he discovers that he is not as untouchable as he thinks.

Directed by Jadesola Osiberu, the film stars Nengi Adoki, Mercy Aigbe, Chiwetalu Agu, Rita Dominic, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Shawn Faqua and Stan Nze.

Blood Vessel

Set in the Niger Delta oil crisis, six young people make the decision to flee a town destroyed by oil pollution and criminal unrest by stowing away on a ship filled with stolen oil. As they embark on a journey across the Atlantic Ocean, they face situations that have them at the edge of death.

“Blood Vessels” is a 2023 film directed by Moses Inwang, starring Dibor Adaobi and David Ezekiel as the main protagonists, alongside Swanky JKA, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, and Sylvester Ekanem.

A Weekend To Forget

A group of seven old friends hoping to reunite and rekindle old bonds with a weekend trip find themselves caught in unsettled rivalries and resurfaced feelings after one of them is found dead.

“A Weekend To Forget” is a 2023 film directed by Damola Adedamola. The cast members are Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Daniel Etim Effiong, Neo Akpofure, and Uche Nwaefuna.

Hijack 93

This 2024 thriller film is based on a true story of four Nigerian men who hijacked a Nigerian Airways plane in a bid to leverage hostages against the government in an attempt to overthrow the military government.

“Hijack 93” was directed by Robert O. Peters; the film stars Sharon Ooja, Idia Aisien, Efe Iwara, Sam Dede, Bob Manuel, Adam Garba, and Allison Emmanuel.

The Weekend

Perfect for lovers of psychological thrillers, “The Weekend” is a 2024 film that follows an orphan and her fiancé as they travel to his hometown, and when what started as a wholesome reunion unravels, she discovers deep, dark secrets that could cost her life.

The film was directed by Daniel Oriahi and features Uzoamaka Power, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa, Gloria Anozie-Young and Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey.

The BlackBook

This film is the perfect watch for everyone who enjoys action thrills. “The Blackbook” (2024) follows the journey of a deacon whose son is framed for kidnapping. To avenge his son, he takes matters into his own hands and fights a corrupt police squad to clear his son of the crime.

“The Blackbook” was directed by Editi Effiong, and the cast members are Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Alex Usifo, Ireti Doyle, Femi Branch, and Sam Dede.

Alive Till Dawn

“Alive Till Dawn” is a 2026 thriller-survival film, hailed as the first Nigerian zombie-apocalypse film. The film follows a group of ex-convicts who must work together to survive a sudden virus outbreak that turns everyday citizens into the undead.

Directed by Sulaiman Omotola Ogegbe, the cast includes Uzor Arukwe, Shine Rosman, Chisom Agoawuike, Michael Dappa, and Sani Mu’azu.

The Herd

“The Herd” is a 2026 politically charged crime thriller that details the journey of a newlywed couple, travellers, and others who are hijacked by herdsmen on a deserted road. What follows is a horrific experience beyond the expectations of the victims and their families.

Directed by Daniel Etim Effiong, the cast includes Mercy Aigbe, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba, Genoveva Umeh, and Deyemi Okanlawon.