8 Nollywood Breakout Stars To Watch Out For This Year

Nollywood churns out new stars every year and some of the stars end up becoming the pillars of the industry for their generation, and in this article, we list out 8 breakout stars for you to look out for.

Mallum Arik

Mallum Arik is an emerging young actor who first gained fame in his role in the 2025 movie “The Presidency,” and then went on to secure his spot as an actor to look out for with his roles in both “Lowkey Adults,” and “Laraba and Balarabe.” Mallum was also recently announced as a cast member for the second film of the “The Blackbook.” With his refreshing acting and his take on the lover boy role in some of his works, he is one actor to look out for.

Uzoamaka Power

Uzoamaka Power had one of the most exciting breakout performances in 2025, with her roles in “Mami Wata” and “My Father’s Shadow,” a film which recently won a BAFTA award. Uzoamaka is not only a breakout actress to look out for, she is also a director who had her directorial debut in 2025. Well known for her on-screen chemistry with her male leads, Uzoamaka is one of the top breakout stars of this decade.

Michael Dappa

This 24 year old actor is known for his ability to act out the most exciting romantic roles and while he has been in the industry for a few years, with his role in “Kill Boro” being one of his most notable roles that shot him to the spotlight as an actor to look out for, Michael Dappa had his breakout roles in 2025. His role in “Perfect Lie” was an indication that he was an actor who was willing to reinvent himself and put his all into his roles, which has secured his seat at the table of one of the breakout stars of his generation.

Martha Ehinome

This actress is one who has accumulated several acting credits in her short time as an actress, with credits in some of the most notable films in Nigeria of recent. Martha Ehinome secured her status as an actress with soul in her role in the movie “Stitches,” she also appeared in “Midnight In Shangisha,” “My Father’s Shadow,” and the Tv series “Wura.”She first gained recognition for her role in the film “The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi” and has continued to churn out roles and characters that emphasize her skills as an actress.

Osas Okonyon

Well known for her 2025 acting roles in “Makemation” and “The Heirloom,” Osas Okonyon is an actress to look out for. Recently announced as the lead for the upcoming Nollywood film “Evi,” which is set to be released in March 2026, she is an actress with an immaculate voice which is also going to be explored in her role in “EVI.”Osas is one of the young actresses to look out for.

Ogranya Jable Ossai

This Nigerian singer took the industry by storm when he revealed himself as not only a talented singer but also a great actor. With his role in the Nollywood film “Freedom Way,” Ogranya quickly gained recognition for his acting and ability to portray his emotions, a key feature he also employed in another role that put him on the list of breakout stars. Ogranya’s role in the 2025 film “Something Sweet,” secured him a spot on the list of actors to watch out for this year.

Onyinye Odokoro

Widely known for her role in the movie “Baby Farm” Onyinye Odokoro made a transition into acting from a profession as a nurse and has shown the Industry why that was the right move. While short, her filmography has been diverse and has shown her versatility and ability to portray her characters succinctly. Onyinye is also known for her roles in “Princess On A Hill,” and “Phoenix Fury.”

Allison Precious Emmanuel

Known for his role in the film “The Boy Who Gave,” Allison Precious Emmanuel is a new face in the industry whose role in “Hijack ‘93” pushed him to the limelight. Allison’s filmography is filled with prominent movies and roles that have helped position him as a breakout star to look out for. He is also one of the new male faces in the Nollywood industry who is not only an actor, but a producer and director.