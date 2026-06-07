7 Sunday Morning Songs From Nigerian Artists That Were Not Made For Church But Feel Like They Were 

Nigerian secular songs that sound like gospel tracks usually feature spiritual themes like gratitude, divine protection, and triumph over adversity, mixed with uplifting melodies. While they are not classified as religious music, these hits share the passionate energy, highlife rhythms, vocal styles, and lyrics often heard in Nigerian churches.

In this article, we list out 7 songs you could add to your Sunday morning playlist, with gospel elements but not gospel artists.

“Morowore” Olamide

“Morowore” by Olamide, which translates to “I see your hand,” is a Nigerian secular song that sounds very much like a gospel song. The song’s lyrical essence features Olamide praising God and thanking him for his service. While the song has the potential to be a gospel song, as it samples Paul Play’s classic gospel track “Mo Wa Dupe” in its uplifting style, it still retains the classic elements of a typical Olamide track. “Morowore” was released in 2024 and currently has over 9 million streams on Spotify.

“Iseoluwa” Fireboy

This song starts with a beat typically associated with gospel songs, a smart choice, as its essence is a praise song. Though it lacks the spirituality of gospel songs, “Iseoluwa” does a great job of showing reverence to God. Released in 2024, “Iseoluwa” by Fireboy has surpassed 18 million streams on Spotify, as is to be expected given how often it is used in moments of praise to God. It is the perfect Sunday morning song to include in your gospel playlist.

“Godwin” Korede Bello

“Godwin” by Korede Bello is a Sunday-morning masterpiece that has retained its impact for over a decade. Released in 2015, the song is still used to mark moments of joy and awe at a miracle believed to have been achieved by God or through prayer. The song gives credit to the creator for every moment of happiness, which mirrors the essence of the vast majority of gospel songs. The song currently has over 11 million streams on Spotify.

“Adura” Mohbad ft. Bella Shmurda

“Adura,” which translates to “prayers,” is a song by Mohbad and Bella Shmurda that takes on the theme of a gospel song in which the artists plead for mercy from God. It is a street-pop prayer song that seeks divine protection, with both artists using spiritual pleas to convey their points. Released in 2019, the song is the perfect addition to your Sunday morning playlist when you need a moment of prayer and supplication.

“Pray For Me” Darey Art-Alade

“Pray For Me” by Darey is one of the oldest songs on this list, but still one of the most popular. Although not a gospel song, “Pray For Me” by Darey has all the ingredients needed for one: the choir voices in the background, the lyrical quality, and the storytelling, all of which contribute to an emotionally charged gospel song. Released in 2015, “Pray For Me” is still one of the most powerful songs to add to your Sunday morning playlist, and it currently has over 6 million streams on Spotify.

“I’ll be Okay” Joeboy and Wizard Chan

This is another secular song that has all the lyrics and tonal elements of a gospel song. Released in 2025, this song has all the makings of a perfect gospel song: praise, prayers, and acknowledgement of God’s power as a supernatural being. It is perfect for your slow Sunday morning jams and a perfect addition to your gospel playlist. “I’ll Be Okay” currently boasts over 1 million streams on Spotify.

“In Jesus Name” BNXN and Soweto Gospel Choir

While this song starts out as a mix of Christian and Muslim worship, its very essence, including the choice to use the Soweto choir, points to it being the perfect song for a Sunday morning playlist. BNXN has often been hailed for his ability to create music that sounds like a show of reverence to God, even though he is not a gospel singer, and this song is no exception. Released in 2025, the song has all the qualities of a gospel hit, making it the perfect morning jam. “In Jesus Name” currently has over 10 million streams on Spotify.