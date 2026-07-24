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NO11 Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
July 24, 2026

NO11 Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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ATU Plenipotentiary Conference Kicks Off in Abuja with Vice President Kashim Shettima as Special Guest of Honour
ATU Plenipotentiary Conference Kicks Off in Abuja with Vice President Kashim Shettima as Special Guest of Honour
Bukayo Saka Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Bukayo Saka Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Nnamdi Odom is a 25-year-old singer and songwriter notable for his contribution to the now-beloved genre “Nepopiano,” a mix of amapiano and the elegance of a “Nepo baby.” NO11 first came into the Abuja underground music scene in 2022 and began making music with a blend of hip-hop, Afrobeats, and trap in a bid to create a genre that fit his lifestyle.

His first notable release, “B2B,” was released in 2023, and while it did not bring him into the limelight, it secured his status in the Abuja underground music scene. When his viral track “How Far” was released, NO11’s artistry became mainstream, and he became the pioneer of a new music genre; however, he did not stop there.

His latest work is a collaboration with one of the biggest Afrobeat artists, Davido, for the Afrobeat legend’s sixth studio album, and with its release, it has become more evident that NO11 is on track to becoming a big name in the music industry.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on NO11’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

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ATU Plenipotentiary Conference Kicks Off in Abuja with Vice President Kashim Shettima as Special Guest of Honour
ATU Plenipotentiary Conference Kicks Off in Abuja with Vice President Kashim Shettima as Special Guest of Honour
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