The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

5 Characters We Think You Should Keep An Eye On In “Madam President”

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Motor City

Set in the 1970s, a man falls in love with the girlfriend of a gangster in Detroit and in retaliation, the gangster conspires to frame him to send him to jail. After seeing his life ruined, the man sets out to plan the revenge of a lifetime.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Pinocchio Unstrung

This reimagining of Pinocchio follows the disturbing actions and journey of a strung puppet that embarks on a journey to carve itself into a real boy.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Her Private Hell

A troubled young woman in search of her father is caught in a mysterious mist engulfing her futuristic metropolis city. Her journey has her colliding with an American G.I who is also on a journey to rescue his daughter from hell.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Njem: The Journey

A young man’s dreams of moving abroad are hindered by loss, love and difficult choices he finds himself having to make.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Sheep In The Box

A grieving couple welcome a robotic version of him into their home, however their plans soon go south when the robot begins to connect with other robots nearby.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Apaara: The Outcast

A once-peaceful community is torn apart by political greed pushing a fearless freedom fighter to rise up as the voice of the people. In his determination to save his people, he challenges the elite and faces betrayals and dangers.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Debt Collector

Haunted by his own guilt after time in prison, a debt collector races against time and terminal illness to return to his old job and avenge victims of loan sharks.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

72 Hours

A 40-year-old business executive finds himself at a three-day bachelor party with people over 15 years his junior after being mistakenly added into their group chat.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Truthers

A young woman who has been estranged from her family for a long time makes a return after the strange death of her mother, and reconnects with her father.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Elite Forces

After an unexpected attack that leads to a gruesome attack on his unit, a high-ranking officer set to leave the field decides to lead a perilous mission that pushes him to confront his past.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.