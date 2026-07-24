Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Pushes Bill Requiring Social Media Firms to Open Nigerian Offices

Senate pushes bill requiring social media firms to open Nigerian offices

Private sector rejects proposed pension contribution increase

USA imposes 12.5% tariff on Nigerian imports due to forced labor claims

Nollywood veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu appeals for help over urgent health crisis

First teaser for ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ unveiled at Comic-Con

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Senate pushes bill requiring social media firms to open Nigerian offices

The Senate has moved forward with a bill that would require global social media companies operating in Nigeria to establish physical offices in the country. The proposal received strong backing from stakeholders during a public hearing in Abuja.

Sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko, the bill seeks to amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 by making local offices compulsory for social media platforms serving Nigerian users.

Lawmakers and stakeholders also supported a separate bill sponsored by Senator Yemi Adaramodu to establish an Artificial Intelligence Academy in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Private sector rejects proposed pension contribution increase

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria has opposed the proposed increase in mandatory pension contributions announced by the National Pension Commission, describing the plan as premature and harmful to businesses.

In a joint statement, major business groups including MAN, NACCIMA, NECA, NASME and NASSI warned that the proposal could threaten jobs, slow wage growth, increase business costs and create more compliance challenges under current economic conditions.

The group argued that a strong pension system depends on thriving businesses and stable employment. It urged the government to prioritise policies that support business growth before introducing additional financial obligations for employers.

USA imposes 12.5% tariff on Nigerian imports due to forced labor claims

The United States has imposed a 12.5% tariff on imports from Nigeria under a new trade policy targeting countries that have not effectively banned goods produced through forced labour.

The measure, announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, affects imports from 60 economies. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico and the United Kingdom will face a lower 10% tariff after adopting or committing to stronger restrictions on forced labour imports.

The decision followed investigations launched in May 2026, which included public hearings, written submissions and consultations with dozens of governments before the new tariffs were introduced.

Nollywood veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu appeals for help over urgent health crisis

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has appealed for public support as she battles an undisclosed illness that requires urgent medical treatment.

In a video shared on Instagram from her hospital bed, the actress revealed that she needs three life-saving surgeries estimated to cost ₦30 million. She said she had struggled to speak publicly about her condition but could no longer remain silent.

Nwosu urged fans, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to support her or share her appeal, expressing hope that no one would have to experience a similar health challenge.

First teaser for ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ unveiled at Comic-Con

Nickelodeon has revealed the first teaser trailer for its upcoming animated series, Avatar: Seven Havens, during San Diego Comic-Con. The new series introduces Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she is the next Avatar.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by a major catastrophe, the story follows Pavi as she learns to master her powers while carrying the responsibility of restoring hope to a world that believes the Avatar has failed.

The teaser offers a first look at the show’s vibrant animation and features scenes of Earth, Fire, and Airbending, giving fans an exciting glimpse of the next chapter in the Avatar universe.